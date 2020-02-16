It won’t be long before we start getting our 2020 U.S. Census questionnaires. When the postcard announcing a need for census takers arrived in my mailbox late last year, I was tempted to apply. My last gig as a census taker was in 1980, when I worked as a field representative in the northwest quadrant of Iroquois County. At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom looking for family-friendly part-time work. My supervisor seemed glad to have help from a farm girl used to driving on unpaved, gravel roads.
This time around, I am busier than ever as a full-time grandmother. So I will pass on being a census taker in 2020, but I urge anyone who needs a part-time job to apply. For a couple of reasons, we need honest and complete records.
First, the count is needed to determine our state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. All of my friends who moved to Colorado will be glad to know their new home will probably get the congressional seat that Illinois is predicted to lose.
In order to make things equal, our Founding Fathers created a population-based House to help the more highly populated states feel they have equal representation. Congress set up a counting method to take place every 10 years, with a ceiling on the total number of representatives. At one time, the boundaries of my congressional district headed north. During the last decade, it went south. I am certain both Democrats and Republicans have already eyed the possibilities for a new era of gerrymandering.
The second reason we need census records is the historical aspect of keeping track of our country’s population. The answers that are given on the various census forms are to be kept strictly confidential.
While working as a census taker, I assured more than one household that they didn’t need to worry about the IRS or any other government agency being allowed to take a peek at their answers. After the Census Bureau extracts the data needed to redraw congressional districts and figure out federal tax allotments, the forms are put away with all of the other old paper that is stored at the National Archives. By law, none of the original census reports can be opened for pubic view for at least 72 years.
Just a few years prior to my becoming a census taker, I became interested in documenting my family’s history. By then, the contents of older census reports from 1790 to 1890 had been released for public use. Several volunteers at the Old Courthouse Museum, where I occasionally worked with the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, took on the task of creating a typed index for the handwritten census forms for their county. The handwriting was not always easy to read and some portions of the paper forms were torn or missing. But the forms that are available and readable tell quite a story.
Today, the reports through 1940 are open. Indexes and online copies make it easier then ever for me to track the life of my great-great grandfather William S. Smith.
Distant cousins assure the family the Smiths always lived in Texas. The census proves otherwise. Grandpa Smith shows up in the 1850 Census as a 12-year-old orphan living in the same Iowa household as his married half-sister Charlotte Case Cloud. His birthplace is listed as Ohio. In the 1860 Census, he is in Connecticut living with his sister Marinda Smith Judson. He is still living in Connecticut when the Civil War breaks out, so he enlists in the Connecticut militia.
In 1870, Grandpa Smith is back in Iowa with his new wife, Lottie, again living in the same household as his sister Marinda Smith Judson. By 1880, he has his own Iowa homestead. The 1885 South Dakota Territorial Census shows him in another homestead situation with his wife, children and widowed mother-in-law, Sarah Woodruff. Apparently, he decides he dislikes cold weather and hostile neighbors, as the 1900 Census puts him in Port Arthur, Texas.
So answer those census questions as accurately as possible. Keep in mind that someday, your grandchildren may be reading your answers, wondering what life was like when folks still had to get behind the wheel of their car to steer it.