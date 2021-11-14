When my grandson started first grade this fall, I compared his school with the one I experienced 70 years ago. If Tilton Grade School, the one-room school I attended in western Illinois for first grade, was still standing, the local health department might not have allowed it to open for classes this fall.
The plain building had electricity but no running water. Toilets were outdoors, smelly old-fashioned one-seaters. One for the boys and one for the girls. Hands were washed under the schoolyard water pump or in the cloak-room basin.
My parents had an indoor bathroom, so it took me awhile to get used to the outdoor facility. At recess, there was often a line of older girls waiting outside the little house ordering me to “hurry it up.” It is no wonder that I often came close to wetting my pants because of having to “hold it.”
There were two students in first grade, and I was the only girl. The other first-grader was the son of my mother’s high school friend. The rest of the 14 students filled classes from second through eighth grade.
If I could have commuted straight north through the fields, the school was only a mile away. But that path wasn’t an option because of fences separating bulls from cows and a fast-moving stream that resembled a creek in dry weather but a small river when it rained.
There weren’t any school buses, so my mother drove me to school in our Chevy or I caught a ride with the other first-grader’s grandmother, who drove a Hudson.
There was no gym, but we had physical-education classes every day outside in the fresh air. In the winter, we built an icy snow mountain on which to go sledding. In the spring, the teacher organized us into softball teams with every student taking a turn at bat.
The big boys in the seventh and eighth grades were known to be bullies, but I had no problem kicking them on the shins and re-stealing the sled or ball glove they had taken from me.
The building where I learned to read, write and do arithmetic was constructed in 1874. It was the same place my maternal grandfather learned his letters and sums. The pot-bellied stove that burned coal to furnish heat for my grandfather and his peers was the same stove my own teacher, Miss Schwartz, stoked each winter day to keep her students warm.
Occasionally, the older boys helped by carrying in buckets of coal for the stove or buckets of water for the cloak-room basins and classroom water cooler. Otherwise, the teacher was responsible for all of the school’s daily maintenance, including cleaning the floors and blackboards. She did all of this while wearing a dress and high-heeled shoes with laces.
Everyone carried a sack lunch to school. On cold days, we could bring a potato from home to put on a shelf inside of the door of the classroom stove. If we remembered in time, the potato was soft, fluffy and hot, ready for butter at the noon break. Otherwise, we peeled and ate a raw potato.
No shot records or birth certificates were required for enrollment. With a small population of kids, there weren’t many opportunities to catch diseases. Occasionally, the county superintendent of schools, Olin Smith, would stop by to give us a lesson in civics. He enjoyed testing us on our math skills while drawing a series of numbers on the blackboard that turned into a squirrel. One time, he brought a nurse with him who gave everyone a smallpox vaccination. We laughed at his squirrel, but not his gift of a stab on our arms.
Using standards for the 21st century, if Tilton Grade School hadn’t already closed and the building been torn down, the district would not be recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education. But the lessons learned by 16 students about getting along with kids of all ages, and allowing everyone to have a turn batting balls pitched by a teacher wearing a dress and heels, provide vivid memories that have endured for seven decades.
And I never forget, if I want a baked potato for lunch, it needs to be put into a hot stove at least an hour before it is time to eat.