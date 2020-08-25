We are a diverse, interfaith group of women in faith leadership in East Central Illinois. We join together for unity, connection, support, advocacy and for the good and care of all people. We collectively agree that any form of violence, hatred, racism, intolerance and social injustice must be recognized as such and intentionally resisted.
As faith leaders, we lament the oppression and devaluing of human lives that are woven into the history of religious institutions in our country, including the justifications for slavery, targeted anti-Black violence and genocide of indigenous peoples.
As women of faith, we regret and repent our silence and inaction toward white supremacy and its pervasive, systemic manifestation in our social, religious, judicial and governmental institutions.
We carry deep sorrow for the lives lost and damaged due to racial hatred. We strenuously oppose instances of biased and brutal police practices and the lack of accountability to the citizens they serve.
While we acknowledge that the journey of antiracism is long and difficult, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of our Black kin and those of other racial-ethnic backgrounds who have trod this path for generations. We encourage privileged brothers and sisters to examine that privilege and challenge white supremacy from a posture of humility.
As kin who are committed to this shared journey, we pledge to center Black voices and leadership.
To achieve the transformation of our society to bring about racial equity and true justice, we endorse seven action steps:
1. We will call our faith communities to declare and celebrate the humanity and dignity of Black and Brown people.
2. We will advocate for racism to be declared a public health crisis by our local and state institutions responsible for education, health care, social services and government services.
3. We will commit to listening and learning in our faith communities and the larger community to hear first-hand from people of color about their experiences and the equity initiatives they and their families require; in this, we will prioritize the voices of women, for they have been marginalized both as women and as persons of color.
4. We will commit to education and truth-telling around white supremacy and the history of our nation and our religious traditions, through study, self-reflection and dissemination of resources, for the purpose of transforming self and society.
5. We will lift up opportunities to invest funds and volunteer energies in the well-being of women and youth of color, including maternal health, trauma healing, educational success and restorative justice practices to transform the criminal justice system.
6. We will engage our circles of influence to advocate for antiracist policies.
7. We will encourage support for candidates for public office who demonstrate in word and deed their antiracist commitments.
Fatima Ahmed
Pastor Renée Antrosio
Pastor Dawn Blackman
Rev. Dr. Laura Brenneman-Fullwood
Rev. Florence Caplow
Jess Dager
Rev. Jacqueline Davis-Minor
Jessi Delost
Amy Felty
Judi Geistlinger
Rev. Kristin Godlin
Rev. Dr. Janet Elaine Guthrie
Swiyya Haqq
Minister Gladys Hunt
Rev. Melissa Keeble
Rev. Dr. Laura Aull Johnston
Rev. Kris Light
Rev. Deborah Owen
Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer
Dr. Fauzia Rahman
Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser
Rev. Ann Schwartz
Rev. Linda Siddall
Rev. Cindy Shepherd
Kelly Skinner
Rev. Deborah Slack
Rev. Debra Sutter
Rev. Amy Thoren
Rev. Heidi Weatherford
Evangelist Alissia Young