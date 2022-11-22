Be wary of standalone websites.
Pulitzer Prize-winning syndicated columnist LEONARD PITTS JR.
:
“For me, the highest level of trustworthiness in an online source is that it represents some brick-and-mortar news organization, think tank or educational institution that has a reputation for credible information and that predates the internet.
“To the degree the source falls short of those benchmarks, I become increasingly skeptical, which may or may not prevent me from relying on it. I tend to trust RAINN, the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network, for sexual-abuse stats even though — as far as I know — it doesn’t predate the internet. I do so because it’s trusted and quoted by people I trust and because, although it’s an advocacy group, I can’t think of a reason for it to lie to me.
“On the other hand, I found a stat the other day from Civiq, a polling organization I’d never heard of. It appeared on FiveThirtyEight, which has a good reputation with me — for the basic reasons RAINN does — but I chose not to use the Civiq stat because they were not previously known to me and, being on deadline, I didn’t have a lot of time to check them out.”