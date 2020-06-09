Breaking News
Their Turn: Being black in America, Part 2
Continuing a conversation we were privileged to host Sunday, and will keep up in the weeks ahead, The News-Gazette asked African-American community leaders to share their stories and solutions in the wake of George Floyd's killing.
Today, we present four more first-person stories — from Karen Simms, Patricia McKinney Lewis, Minnie Pearson and Anthony Figueroa.
If you'd like to share your story, contact News-Gazette Editor Jeff D'Alessio at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.
'I am 53, and I have never known
a life that was not affected by
police action shootings'
By KAREN SIMMS
Long ago, I decided that I could not attend another protest march. I fear that my stance is unpopular, especially at this moment, when there is so much attention on the murder of George Floyd, the ensuing protests and pockets of civil unrest.
I want to do something. However, I am still reeling from the deaths of Ahmaud Arbrey and Breonna Taylor — innocent victims of other recent acts of racialized terror and violence. My refusal to march is my small way of dissenting. I know that if I give my energy for protest, I will not have much left to focus on love, peace and healing. So, I stay planted.
Two Sundays ago, to fortify my resolve, I decided to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on my first organized effort regarding a police action shooting. During a call with my mother, she reminded me that I was nine or 10 years old; it occurred in Tampa in the late ’70s. She described how I dragged her to meetings with marathon strategy sessions, during which people planned organized acts of civil disobedience and strategies for change — there was always a 10-point plan.
While googling the incident, I discovered that six months after I was born, there were riots in my hometown after an unarmed black teenager named Martin Chambers was shot and killed by law enforcement. Faces change. Stories stay the same.
I am 53, and I have never known a life that was not affected by police action shootings throughout various cities and states. Something this pervasive is more than situational. It is systemic.
These shootings are not just devastating to the victims’ families, friends, coworkers and peers; entire communities are scared. Being injured at the hands of someone who is supposed to protect you is terrifying and causes deep, long-lasting harm.
When that sacred trust is violated, fear and powerlessness result, leaving individuals, families and communities feeling devalued — as though their lives do not matter. The pain of such incidents is now compounded by media and technology. These stories are transmitted across the nation and reinforce feelings of powerlessness and hopeless.
Images of police brutality become racial terrorism, which by design is disempowering and wounds the soul of a community — for generations. That is why I fight so hard to create trauma-informed communities.
Recently, I was ridiculed about advocating for Champaign County to be a trauma-informed community. However, when I think about what we know heals individuals, families and communities, trauma-informed simply captures what is best.
So, I will take a risk and once again champion the vision of making C-U a trauma-informed community with policies, procedures and practices that create equity, resilience, growth, success and healing.
Trauma-informed communities are physically and emotionally safe. They embody an awareness of trauma. They are relational and empowering. They have policies that are transparent and build trust. They are collaborative and cooperative. They are culturally responsive. They ensure that the people who are most impacted by a problem have voice and choice over those policies and practices.
By default, trauma-informed communities have trauma-informed policing. This vision of our collective capacity to build trauma-informed and resilient communities helps me maintain hope and lovingly get up to fight yet another day.
Karen Simms is the coordinator of C-U Trauma and Resiliency Initiative.
‘It was like watching my son being
killed and crying out for me —
Mama’
By PATRICIA McKINNEY LEWIS
Last week was so upsetting for me. In fact, the past several weeks have been disturbing.
This is a dark time for all of us in America. We are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which disproportionately kills black Americans. That is compounded with the injustices we continue to see daily in our nation. The murder of George Floyd illustrates with painful clarity the need for fundamental change — systemic racial change.
Over the last few years in particular, we have suffered the trauma of witnessing too many killings of unarmed African Americans in the United States. From Trayvon Martin in Florida to Tamir Rice in Ohio to Eric Garner in New York to Walter Scott in South Carolina to Terence Crutcher in Oklahoma to Botham Jean in Texas to Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia to Breonna Taylor in Kentucky and now George Floyd in Minnesota.
During this pandemic, we are wearing masks to protect us from the coronavirus. The truth of the matter is that as African Americans, we have been wearing “masks” for most of our lives. We see and endure injustices, but for the sake of sanity and to not appear as the angry Black person, we wear the “mask” and appear to continue to live our lives unshaken by what has happened.
We may appear as if we are not impacted, but we really are hurting.
Watching what happened to George Floyd on national television is the last straw. It was like watching my son being killed and crying out for me — Mama.
Enough is enough. It is time that America deals with the pain inflicted upon African Americans for generations.
One young African-American woman who happens to have earned a master’s degree in film and screenwriting from the University of Southern California expressed her anger in a way that I can surely understand.
She stated, “Don’t preach to us about peaceful protests as if we didn’t march peacefully for Trayvon, Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Ezell Ford and countless others. America is very familiar with Black pain and tears, but now they are getting a small taste of Black rage, which we have contained and kept quiet for decades. If we have to, we will burn it down, then start from scratch.”
I can feel the hurt and pain in that statement. Basically, she is saying we protested peacefully and our cries fell on deaf ears. Now that they have taken to the streets in anger, do you hear us now?
I understand her anger and I feel her pain. This senseless loss of life must stop. As a country, we can and should do better to ensure that all Americans are treated equally and fairly.
I marched in the ’60s when I was much younger. I was active in the NAACP on the local and state levels to fight for our civil rights. Today, we are still protesting and fighting for civil rights.
We must strategically organize and mobilize our community to exercise our right to vote to change laws or at least to implement the laws that already exist to protect all people.
We must work to protect our children and the future generations from the injustices many are facing simply because we are African Americans.
We must start at the local level and make sure we are electing officials who are not biased and who interpret and implement laws to protect everyone.
We must also work to make sure we elect a president that is concerned about the people — and I mean all people.
We have been living in a nightmare for four years. It started with a presidential campaign when morality became nonexistent and human decency did not exist. The floodgates were opened for acceptance of the ideals of white supremacy and they are no longer hidden.
There is no moral compass in the leadership at the national level and America is suffering.
For the sake of our country, we can’t allow this nightmare to continue. I have cried many tears and have been in prayer since I first saw the video of George Floyd dying. Being concerned and silent is not who I am. I have to be a voice and work in a way that is within the legal realms of our community, and that is through the ballot box
I have lived a life that has promoted, encouraged, helped, educated and advocated for the rights of all children. I can no longer be silent. I have to openly express my feelings for the sake of our children and future generations.
If not me, who? If not now, when? We must fight for change now. I thirst for the time in America when I can feel that all lives matter — including Black lives. Then and only then can I say, “I, Too, Sing America” — feeling that I enjoy all the inalienable rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America.
My heart is heavy. A change must be made now.
Savoy’s Patricia McKinney Lewis is a retired school administrator and community servant.
'Police abuse is a nationwide
problem for Black America'
BY MINNIE PEARSON
Last month, as president of the NAACP Champaign County branch, I was privileged to write a letter to the editor expressing my concerns about the Urbana Police Department and how it handled the arrest of an impaired black female resident, Aleyah Lewis.
In that letter, I expressed my opinion that I believed that the Urbana Police Department used unnecessary and excessive force while arresting Ms. Lewis.
Having read your editorial concerning the Lewis incident, I agree with you that our opinions are normally shaped by our past experiences. However, I am open-minded enough to evaluate the totality of circumstances of any situation on a case-by-case basis.
But today, as a black mother who fears for the safety of her own family and the families of other black mothers when encountering a white police officer, I am struggling to be objective and open-minded about the killing of George Floyd, another black man, by another white police officer, in Minnesota.
As a black mother, my memories of history are marred with senseless killings of black men by police or white men across the nation, starting with Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955. I am saddened, disgusted and angry at the killing of George Floyd by the white Minneapolis police officer.
As I hold back the teardrops from my eyes, I find myself pondering why so many white police officers, white men, feel a need to kill or use excessive or deadly force on unarmed black men and not feel any remorse or face any accountability for their actions.
How many more unarmed black men have to be killed by white police officers and citizens, and how many more riots have to occur across this nation, before society demands reform for the entire criminal justice system?
Police abuse is a nationwide problem for Black America. The exposure of blacks to trauma, whether through direct victimization or witnessing, is commonplace for many black and brown communities.
Historical trauma contributes to higher rates of physical and mental illness, erosion of community and family structures and substance use, decreased daily functioning, and negatively impacts the quality of life.
Fatal injuries at the hands of police often cause a financial, emotional strain due to unexpected medical, legal and funeral expenses.
The safety and well-being of a community requires the highest display of respect, professionalism and fairness toward every human being and at all times. Unfortunately, there has been a long history of discrimination, racism and social ills that have created a vulnerable population who require a highly-skilled, professional and compassionate police force to operate in our communities.
Acts of violence and excessive use of force have no place within law enforcement, and the use of chokeholds or any physical acts that restrain a person’s ability to breathe or cause excessive discomfort are acts of violence that must be stamped out.
The tragic and unnecessary deaths of Eric Garner and George Floyd through the use of chokeholds, and other forms of compression that restricted their ability to breathe, took place in the presence of multiple law enforcement officers. Their deaths demonstrate the need to make criminally illegal the use of chokeholds or similar forms of compression that put the lives of individuals at risk.
Minnie Pearson is president of the Champaign County branch of the NAACP.
'Chief Cobb right there with the
protesters, man, that’s what’s up'
By ANTHONY FIGUEROA
Thoughts ... a lot of thoughts. So many layers to this onion. Disappointment, numbness, anger, fear, sadness.
Will something actually happen to these officers? Will they spin it and blame the victim? Smear the victim in order to justify what they did to this man, to this black man?
Oh, they fired all of them, yes. But will they all be found guilty? The ones who just stood by, the other ones who didn’t render aide to a human asking for help? A handcuffed black man who was asking for help.
Now, they are protesting in Minneapolis. I feel like I’ve seen this before. Ut oh, protest turns violent. This is bad, this is not helpful, but is this necessary? History says it is. I’ve seen this before. (Our team has visited the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis twice in the last four years).
Usually, the peaceful protest can’t be peaceful because those who don’t like what’s being protested just want the protesters to go away. Oh man, now it’s in multiple cities, a lot of cities. Better check in with our players, family and friends and make sure everyone is safe.
This is bad, so bad they aren’t even talking about COVID. And actually, they aren’t even talking about the real issue, only showing, discussing and debating about the rioting and looting.
Hold on, what’s on Facebook? They are going to riot at the mall? That doesn’t make sense. Why do they keep calling these people protesters? They aren’t protesting anything — just trying to be violent, taking away from the real issue.
Where’s the leadership? What I’m hearing doesn’t sound like leadership. Is he going to address the real issue?
Nope, not a word about systemic racism. Nope, not a word about police brutality. Nope, not a word about black/brown people not being treated the same as whites.
OK, so what do I do? Post something on social media? Gotta be careful — social media is a gift and a curse.
Protest? What do I say to our team? I don’t know. So many layers, where do you start?
We need change. I’ll keep educating our guys to the best of my ability. But what else? Have to do more.
Got it. Let’s talk about voting. We need to get our guys to understand that voting matters — local, national, it matters. OK, that’s the next big step. Whew, OK, now I feel better.
Chief Cobb right there with the protesters, man, that’s what’s up. We need more of that.
We are living in history. What’s going to happen in a month? Will all these same people (non-black/brown) be so vigilant about the racial divide in our country? Or will they go back to ‘normal?’
Now, my thoughts go back to being cynical. The racists still won’t wake up. Damn.
Anthony Figueroa is the men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director at Parkland College.