This story starts when I was a teenager back in the late ’30s. My family lived in a small town in the northern part of Illinois called Lena, where Pa was the foreman on the Illinois Central Railroad.
Coming down from the stairs every morning into the living room, I would see a picture on the wall of Ma in her wedding gown in an ornate gold fame that was popular in those days. Next to her was one of Pa in his best suit. Pa retired the year I graduated from high school in 1942, and the family moved to Rockford, which then included my oldest widowed sister and her three young children.
Finally, indoor plumbing and no more crowding in spacious rooms! Five years later, my sister met and married Alex Cacioppo of Champaign, so she and the children moved here.
Several years later, she and her friend Ida D’Urso “fixed” it so that I would meet her brother-in-law, Joseph D’Urso. After a very short courtship (snail mail was our only means of communication as phones were used for emergency long-distance calls only), I ended up being a resident of Urbana and have been forever grateful to them.
Years passed, and my
son Larry was interested in genealogy and gathering all the family history he could find. I thought, wouldn’t it be nice if he could take a picture of my parents’ wedding pictures? Where were they? Who had them?
Several years ago, I asked a nephew if he had ever seen them. His father took care of my mother’s estate. He hadn’t, and all my seven siblings were gone by then, so there was no one else to ask.
My niece Mary Giuffre was cleaning out her mother’s house in Champaign. She called me and said she had something for me. She wouldn’t tell me what it was, and I had to go there to see for myself.
You can’t imagine my surprise to see a 12-by-12 beautiful picture of Ma in her wedding dress, sans frame. My first words were “Where’s Pa?” She said that was all that was there. It so happened she and niece Kim Schwenk took a mirror off a shelf out of a cabinet in the basement and noticed a plastic bag stuck to the back of it. There was Ma.
While talking on the phone some days later, I reminded Mary to keep looking for Pa. She said there wasn’t anywhere else to look. After hanging up the phone, without even thinking (my mind was a complete blank, which it sometimes is), I went directly to the picture of Ma and slowly started peeling off the back. There was Pa!
I just stood there and stared at them both for the longest time. It was divine intervention that this happened after 77 years of not seeing those pictures.
Needless to say, my son was happy he gets to keep the original pictures. Now where are those beautiful frames?