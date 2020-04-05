With this new COVID-19 and accompanying language from the experts on the “new normal,” I’m told to change some old habits. “Wash your hands — frequently”; “Use sanitizer”; “Keep 6 feet of physical distance between you and others”; “Stay at home.” What’s a person to do?
My old style would be to “fudge.” No more “fudging” allowed. And so I’m not — fudging, that is. I do wash my hands frequently (I even sing “Happy Birthday” and get my thumbs involved). I use sanitizer when I’m in the grocery store and maintain a 6-foot distance from others (and eyeball those who don’t). I video-call and/or e-mail/text/call our adult children/spouses and four grandkids, the youngest two of whom are a mere 10 minutes away. We used to hug and talk and laugh with them in person.
Yes, I am changing old habits. I am listening less to the “blamefulness” of the news around me. There is plenty of blame to go around. Instead, I have challenged myself to do one good thing a day beyond some of the “good” I hope I have done pre-coronavirus: I have given blood; done a favor for a neighbor; supported some local restaurants with take-out orders and a large tip; sat in on some in-home Zoom chats (new for me) with some work and volunteer folks; got in touch with some old friends who I haven’t been in touch with for a while; sent an article or a funny to people I know to brighten perhaps a day or a spirit; made a smartphone video of my shaky piano-playing with some interactive stuff for our family’s enjoyment; started some physical therapy on Zoom with experts at Mettler Center while continuing an indoor workout regimen for my own physical and mental health; prayed an extra prayer or three that we will make it through this crisis; taken the risk to write and send this piece; and I am trying to re-frame my look at “normal” and my vow to appreciate more those things I’ve taken for granted when this is “over” (we’ll see how that works).
Yes, I am still not the poster child for personal responsibility. I do recognize my slip-ups on who/where/when blame is due. I will act on the influence I do have on our national, state and local leaders. I am a voter. I do vote in all possible elections. I am also aware of the beauties and the beasts of social media at crisis times like this. Yet, mainly, right now, I am trying to grasp, to accept and to do what I can do to flatten this COVID-19 curve.
Join me. It really is that collective “I” that will make or break this virus. I maintain hope. We have overcome great challenges before in our country. We can do it again. This, too, will pass — and we’ll be on the other side with continued resiliency and resolve to make today work for the better for all of our “eyes” ... and “I”s.