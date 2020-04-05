Listen to this article

With this new COVID-19 and accompanying language from the experts on the “new normal,” I’m told to change some old habits. “Wash your hands — frequently”; “Use sanitizer”; “Keep 6 feet of physical distance between you and others”; “Stay at home.” What’s a person to do?

My old style would be to “fudge.” No more “fudging” allowed. And so I’m not — fudging, that is. I do wash my hands frequently (I even sing “Happy Birthday” and get my thumbs involved). I use sanitizer when I’m in the grocery store and maintain a 6-foot distance from others (and eyeball those who don’t). I video-call and/or e-mail/text/call our adult children/spouses and four grandkids, the youngest two of whom are a mere 10 minutes away. We used to hug and talk and laugh with them in person.

Yes, I am changing old habits. I am listening less to the “blamefulness” of the news around me. There is plenty of blame to go around. Instead, I have challenged myself to do one good thing a day beyond some of the “good” I hope I have done pre-coronavirus: I have given blood; done a favor for a neighbor; supported some local restaurants with take-out orders and a large tip; sat in on some in-home Zoom chats (new for me) with some work and volunteer folks; got in touch with some old friends who I haven’t been in touch with for a while; sent an article or a funny to people I know to brighten perhaps a day or a spirit; made a smartphone video of my shaky piano-playing with some interactive stuff for our family’s enjoyment; started some physical therapy on Zoom with experts at Mettler Center while continuing an indoor workout regimen for my own physical and mental health; prayed an extra prayer or three that we will make it through this crisis; taken the risk to write and send this piece; and I am trying to re-frame my look at “normal” and my vow to appreciate more those things I’ve taken for granted when this is “over” (we’ll see how that works).

Yes, I am still not the poster child for personal responsibility. I do recognize my slip-ups on who/where/when blame is due. I will act on the influence I do have on our national, state and local leaders. I am a voter. I do vote in all possible elections. I am also aware of the beauties and the beasts of social media at crisis times like this. Yet, mainly, right now, I am trying to grasp, to accept and to do what I can do to flatten this COVID-19 curve.

Join me. It really is that collective “I” that will make or break this virus. I maintain hope. We have overcome great challenges before in our country. We can do it again. This, too, will pass — and we’ll be on the other side with continued resiliency and resolve to make today work for the better for all of our “eyes” ... and “I”s.

Topper Steinman is an educational consultant in Champaign-Urbana. His email is steinman@shout.net.