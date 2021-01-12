Universities can invest in the finest coaches and facilities, but facilities and coaches don’t score points.
Until the University of Illinois fully deals with the persisting stigma of its race-based mascot, Chief Illiniwek, it will not be possible to recruit the most talented student-athletes, and that is essential to winning at the highest levels of competition.
Until the Urbana campus is truly welcoming to all, the very best potential student-athletes will continue to go elsewhere. I have heard this from students, including student-athletes, and I believe the university’s administration knows this as well.
Urbana Chancellor Robert Jones’ plans for future interactions with Native Americans have some merit, but a recent front-page article and editorial in The Chicago Tribune make clear, Jones’ plans have serious flaws that undermine their success.
Fortunately, what remains to be done to truly move the campus and its athletic programs forward is imminently achievable. For many reasons, past threats to Jones and others by some university trustees no longer have traction.
Given the current local and national focus on racial justice and diversity, Jones and athletic director Josh Whitman enjoy wider support to end the Illiniwek tradition and its inherent racism without endangering their positions.
Institutions, especially public institutions, must not perpetuate the inequities and harmful consequences of social injustices. There is no honorable justification for the university to continue to pander to and placate those who would have it continue to denigrate Native Americans and their culture.
At public meetings on the Urbana campus, many concerned supporters of Illiniwek made clear they were unaware why it was in the interest of the university and its athletic programs to end the Illiniwek tradition. This explanation has yet to be made by the university’s leadership and, as such, remains an impediment to progress. Any process of truth and reconciliation must begin with the truth.
Students, staff and faculty have called for a new mascot, and this can be readily achieved. The Illinois band must cease playing the Chief’s dance music at sports events, and this can be readily achieved.
All merchandising of Illiniwek must end. And, as agreed with the NCAA, the original connotation of Fighting Illini, devoid of any reference to Native Americans, either must be restored or the moniker must cease to be used.
It is more than time the university stopped playing Indian.
All this is doable and essential to moving the Urbana campus and its athletic programs to a successful future, one that is consistent with the university’s values and aspirations.