Another mass killing — this time in a Nashville, Tenn., school — was in the news last week, adding to the hundreds of such shootings in over the past years in schools, churches, synagogues, a Walmart, pop concerts, community parades ... nowhere seems safe.
The killer again was armed with multiple AR-15-type weapons, bought despite being in counseling for emotional disorders. And yes, this will lead to discussions about banning such weapons and stronger background checks, as it should.
The reality is that these AR-15-type weapons account for only a tiny percentage of the massive number of gun deaths that make the U.S. the gun-murder capital of the world. Every international comparative study of gun violence shows the only significant factor explaining the stunningly higher rate of U.S. gun deaths is the number and availability of guns in our society compared with others.
The most conservative studies show that there are over 350 million guns floating around in our communities. That is more than one gun for every man, woman and child. Our killer of choice is overwhelmingly the handgun.
Tragically, one effect of these mass killings being in the news is to make more people wonder if they should own a handgun to make themselves safer in their homes and on the street. The short answer is that having a gun in the home makes it much more likely someone in that home will be the victim of homicide or suicide.
A recent study of 18 million adults in homes with and without guns in The Annals of Internal Medicine found that people living in homes with guns (not the gun owner themselves) were twice as likely to die by homicide. This might be called the “second-hand effect” of gun ownership (think of “second-hand smoke” studies).
They were three times more likely to be killed in their own home. They were seven times more likely to be shot by their spouse or intimate partner. Eighty-four percent of the victims were women. Even when looking at gun deaths perpetrated by strangers, members of households with guns were just as likely to die at the hands of a stranger as those in homes without. So much for the “protective” role of guns in the home.
A second large-scale recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry zeroed in on gun suicides. It found that women in homes with guns were four times more likely to die by suicide using a gun than those in homes without guns. Again, the availability of guns has deadly consequences.
Importantly, these studies compared gun-death rates for homes in the same neighborhoods to control for differing crime rates across communities.
So, if someone in your family is contemplating buying a gun for safety, don’t. And if you have a gun in the home, sell it back and use the money to buy a home-security system.
If you are a woman whose significant other owns a gun, you really need to get that gun out of your home. All your family members will be much safer.
Firearms in the U.S. are also the leading cause of accidental, suicide and homicide deaths for teens and children, recently surpassing car accidents. We are the only developed country in the world for which this is even close to true.