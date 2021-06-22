In one of the last acts of the legislature before adjourning, we passed Senate Bill 2290, which will create the Illinois Broadband Adoption Fund to support broadband access. We’re eager for the governor to sign it quickly and, more important, dedicate adequate funding to make sure everyone — regardless of where they live in Illinois — is connected.
Broadband adoption is an issue for urban, suburban and rural communities like the ones we represent. This is truly a bipartisan, multi-regional challenge, but it’s completely within our power to solve.
Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the state government has roughly $8 billion in federal funds to help recover from the pandemic, and local governments have about $5 billion more. The passage of IBAF signals that internet adoption is a top priority for lawmakers.
The digital divide affects people in rural and urban areas. Some 81 percent of rural households are plugged into broadband, which leaves almost 5 million homes unconnected nationwide. Roughly 86 percent of urban households have broadband access, which means nearly 14 million don’t have an active subscription.
Governor J.B. Pritzker has been a national leader in efforts to bring services to the unserved and make reliable technologies like wired broadband an economic and educational resource for our state. But access and adoption are not the same thing and that is why we need the Illinois Broadband Adoption Fund.
‘A gap we can — and must — close’
According to a study presented to the Illinois Broadband Advisory Council last December, in our great state, only 70 percent of households are active subscribers to an internet service. That number drops to about 63 percent for Latino households and 58 percent for African Americans. That gap between available service and active subscriptions is a gap we can — and must — close now.
Not surprisingly, usage is tied to levels of income, according to research by the Pew Research Center. For some families, ongoing economic hardship means they are forced to decide between connecting to remote learning, telework and telehealth, or paying for rent, food, medicine and other necessities.
That’s why we need to use IBAF to benefit these families and do it now. There are already a number of good models we can use to learn from and build on. For example, when the pandemic began, the Chicago Public Schools quickly partnered with the United Way, dozens of community partners and internet service providers and brought crucial opportunities to tens of thousands of students across the city.
But school-based programs are limited to families with students — and that leaves a lot of other households with needs, but no institutional partner to help. In the 21st century, no one should be deprived of the benefits of home internet.
‘Back to normal’
The Illinois Department of Human Services is well-positioned to administer this benefit, which is compatible with the temporary federal Emergency Broadband Benefit program. Moreover, more than 60 Illinois internet service providers are already part of EBB, so the infrastructure is in place to scale up quickly. Many of these same families already work with the department and are eligible through their access to other safety net programs.
It’s been a tough year for all of us here in Illinois, but the state this month took a big step forward in getting back to normal as it fully reopened. If we want to emerge from the pandemic stronger and better, we all need to be more connected.