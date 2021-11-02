In 2018, UI Chancellor Robert Jones convened a commission tasked with “finding a path forward” in the post-Chief Illiniwek era. The commission was asked to address four specific charges, two of the most salient being:
— How to facilitate the establishment of new traditions.
— How to honor and partner with the Native nations for whom Illinois is their ancestral home.
Last year, an independent ad hoc committee composed of primarily fans and alumni (representing well over 90 percent of the stakeholder community) was formed and tasked with addressing these two charges.
Our committee has unveiled a website — illinitradition.com — proposing that Native Americans be recognized alongside veterans during the Illini’s Military Appreciation Game each year, traditionally occurring during November, which is the month we celebrate both Veterans Day and Native American Heritage Month.
The timing of this announcement is particularly relevant given that last Saturday’s football game was the official Military Appreciation Game.
Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ model, our ad hoc committee is proposing that two or more tribal nations’ veterans be added to the military color guard prior to the playing of the national anthem, that a Native American sings the national anthem and that tribal nations’ members present their flags during halftime.
The occasion would be used to raise funds for Native American scholarships, as headed up by the alumni. The focus is the 15 tribes listed for preference relative to the University’s Heritage Scholarship for Native Americans.
The “Fighting for Illini Tradition” committee, which has several Native American members, reached out to these 15 tribal nations and received letters of support for this initiative from four current tribal chiefs and two current council members representing the Kickapoo, Delaware, Wyandotte, Potawatomi, Chippewa, and Sac and Fox nations, in addition to 23 separate support letters representing all 15 listed tribes plus two others from current and former chiefs, council members and enrolled tribal members/elders, all in support of this proposal.
Following KC’s leadIncluded is the first enrolled member of the Peoria Tribe to take advantage of the Illinois Heritage Scholarship. An interesting side note: The current chief of the Peoria Tribe has participated in similar honoring ceremonies at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
The choice of the Military Appreciation Game reflects the historic origins of Fighting Illini athletics’ connection to both war veterans and Native Illini tribes; an important distinction being Native Americans were not associated with the Fighting Illini nickname per se, but to Fighting Illini athletics more broadly.
The website details the annual tribute proposal and also features the documentary “In Their Honor!” — the subtitle being, the origins and meaning of Fighting Illini and the incomparable “Three in One” tradition. The website further contains a petition in support of this initiative to expand the annual Military Appreciation Game to include Native Americans.
In 2017, I organized an authentic Native American cultural presentation prior to the homecoming game. A large contingent of Dakota Sioux ventured to Illinois with the message “the Fighting Sioux support the Fighting Illini.” This was done to showcase to Illini Nation the path moving forward.
Of the eight colleges and universities with an actual tribal affiliation targeted by the NCAA for Indian removal, only Illinois and North Dakota were denied an exemption by the NCAA, even though North Dakota’s Spirit Lake Sioux tribe voted in a landslide to retain the Fighting Sioux name and logo. All eight schools, including Illinois, fought hard to keep their Native identities.
The trustees, chancellor and athletic director are all aware of this proposal and the impressive tribal support for it. It violates no NCAA policy as in fact, numerous teams and educational institutions have paid tribute to Native American heritage on their athletic venues, at the semi-professional, professional and collegiate levels.
History lessonThe Native American community has emphatically spoken — the way for sports teams and educational institutions to honor them is via authentic cultural celebrations on their grandest stages of athletics. Any time the University of Illinois desires to recognize a person or group, it does so before the masses on the big stages of athletics. Native Americans should not be denied that same respect.
This February will mark the 15th anniversary of the retirement of Chief Illiniwek. After a decade and a half of inaction by university officials, it is time for them to finally accurately represent Fighting Illini athletic traditions by honoring both our veterans and Native tribes. Additionally, it is time to get back to majority rule, as was always the case prior to the forced elimination of Chief Illiniwek by the NCAA, backed by a tiny faction of activists.
As recently as just 15 years ago, the position of each administration was in support of keeping our long-held and cherished Native American traditions — not because administrators were politically conservative or had any special affinity for them, but rather because they respected the will of the majority.
It is past time for the overwhelming voice of the Illini Nation majority, which favors a Native American connection to athletics, to once again be heard and respected by the university.
This proposal has nothing to do with the Chief, and everything to do with accurately representing the true origins of Fighting Illini athletic traditions, which were developed during the stadium campaign era in the early 1900s.
This proposal represents a massive opportunity to unite Illini Nation and move forward to a positive future for all.