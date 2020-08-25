Among this week’s contributors: 30 members of the local Sisters in Faith Leadership, who share their seven-step plan for helping bring about racial equity and ‘true justice.’ Fatima Ahmed Pastor Renée Antrosio Pastor Dawn Blackman Rev. Dr. Laura Brenneman-Fullwood Rev. Florence Caplow Jess Dager Rev. Jacqueline Davis-Minor Jessi Delost Amy Felty Judi Geistlinger Rev. Kristin Godlin Rev. Dr. Janet Elaine Guthrie Swiyya Haqq Minister Gladys Hunt Rev. Melissa Keeble Rev. Dr. Laura Aull Johnston Rev. Kris Light Rev. Deborah Owen Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer Dr. Fauzia Rahman Rev. Leah Robberts-Mosser Rev. Ann Schwartz Rev. Linda Siddall Rev. Cindy Shepherd Kelly Skinner Rev. Deborah Slack Rev. Debra Sutter Rev. Amy Thoren Rev. Heidi Weatherford Evangelist Alissia Young We are a diverse, interfaith group of women in faith leadership in East Central Illinois. We join together for unity, connection, support, advocacy and for the good and care of all people. We collectively agree that any form of violence, hatred, racism, intolerance and social injustice must be recognized as such and intentionally resisted. As faith leaders, we lament the oppression and devaluing of human lives that are woven into the history of religious institutions in our country, including the justifications for slavery, targeted anti-Black violence and genocide of indigenous peoples. As women of faith, we regret and repent our silence and inaction toward white supremacy and its pervasive, systemic manifestation in our social, religious, judicial and governmental institutions. We carry deep sorrow for the lives lost and damaged due to racial hatred. We strenuously oppose instances of biased and brutal police practices and the lack of accountability to the citizens they serve. While we acknowledge that the journey of antiracism is long and difficult, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of our Black kin and those of other racial-ethnic backgrounds who have trod this path for generations. We encourage privileged brothers and sisters to examine that privilege and challenge white supremacy from a posture of humility. As kin who are committed to this shared journey, we pledge to center Black voices and leadership. To achieve the transformation of our society to bring about racial equity and true justice, we endorse seven action steps: 1. We will call our faith communities to declare and celebrate the humanity and dignity of Black and Brown people. 2. We will advocate for racism to be declared a public health crisis by our local and state institutions responsible for education, health care, social services and government services. 3. We will commit to listening and learning in our faith communities and the larger community to hear first-hand from people of color about their experiences and the equity initiatives they and their families require; in this, we will prioritize the voices of women, for they have been marginalized both as women and as persons of color. 4. We will commit to education and truth-telling around white supremacy and the history of our nation and our religious traditions, through study, self-reflection and dissemination of resources, for the purpose of transforming self and society. 5. We will lift up opportunities to invest funds and volunteer energies in the well-being of women and youth of color, including maternal health, trauma healing, educational success and restorative justice practices to transform the criminal justice system. 6. We will engage our circles of influence to advocate for antiracist policies. 7. We will encourage support for candidates for public office who demonstrate in word and deed their antiracist commitments.
Among this week’s contributors: 30 members of the local Sisters in Faith Leadership, who share their seven-step plan for helping bring about racial equity and ‘true justice.’
Fatima
Ahmed
Pastor Renée
Antrosio
Pastor Dawn
Blackman Rev. Dr. Laura Brenneman-Fullwood
Rev. Florence Caplow
Jess
Dager
Rev. Jacqueline Davis-Minor
Jessi
Delost
Amy
Felty
Judi
Geistlinger
Rev. Kristin
Godlin
Rev. Dr. Janet Elaine Guthrie
Swiyya
Haqq
Minister Gladys Hunt
Rev. Melissa
Keeble
Rev. Dr. Laura
Aull Johnston
Rev. Kris
Light
Rev. Deborah
Owen
Rev. Dr. Sheryl Palmer
Dr. Fauzia
Rahman
Rev. Leah
Robberts-Mosser Rev. Ann
Schwartz
Rev. Linda
Siddall
Rev. Cindy
Shepherd
Kelly
Skinner
Rev. Deborah
Slack
Rev. Debra
Sutter
Rev. Amy
Thoren
Rev. Heidi
Weatherford
Evangelist Alissia
Young
We are a diverse, interfaith group of women in faith leadership in East Central Illinois. We join together for unity, connection, support, advocacy and for the good and care of all people. We collectively agree that any form of violence, hatred, racism, intolerance and social injustice must be recognized as such and intentionally resisted.
As faith leaders, we lament the oppression and devaluing of human lives that are woven into the history of religious institutions in our country, including the justifications for slavery, targeted anti-Black violence and genocide of indigenous peoples.
As women of faith, we regret and repent our silence and inaction toward white supremacy and its pervasive, systemic manifestation in our social, religious, judicial and governmental institutions.
We carry deep sorrow for the lives lost and damaged due to racial hatred. We strenuously oppose instances of biased and brutal police practices and the lack of accountability to the citizens they serve.
While we acknowledge that the journey of antiracism is long and difficult, we are inspired by the strength and resilience of our Black kin and those of other racial-ethnic backgrounds who have trod this path for generations. We encourage privileged brothers and sisters to examine that privilege and challenge white supremacy from a posture of humility.
As kin who are committed to this shared journey, we pledge to center Black voices and leadership.
To achieve the transformation of our society to bring about racial equity and true justice, we endorse seven action steps:
1. We will call our faith communities to declare and celebrate the humanity and dignity of Black and Brown people.
2. We will advocate for racism to be declared a public health crisis by our local and state institutions responsible for education, health care, social services and government services.
3. We will commit to listening and learning in our faith communities and the larger community to hear first-hand from people of color about their experiences and the equity initiatives they and their families require; in this, we will prioritize the voices of women, for they have been marginalized both as women and as persons of color.
4. We will commit to education and truth-telling around white supremacy and the history of our nation and our religious traditions, through study, self-reflection and dissemination of resources, for the purpose of transforming self and society.
5. We will lift up opportunities to invest funds and volunteer energies in the well-being of women and youth of color, including maternal health, trauma healing, educational success and restorative justice practices to transform the criminal justice system.
6. We will engage our circles of influence to advocate for antiracist policies.
7. We will encourage support for candidates for public office who demonstrate in word and deed their antiracist commitments.