I came to Champaign the last year; the fall was ending and the winter cold was setting in. A new life was starting for me with my amazing husband.
From then on, I was not able to work because of special circumstances, so I decided to start to walk in Hessel Park.
This park is beautiful, with pavilions, a little playground for kids and benches everywhere to take a seat and enjoy the nature there. As the days passed, I started to notice a beautiful tree at the park’s entrance, and upon closer examination, there was a carefully placed toy.
I remember the first toy was a computer with “Merry Christmas” on it. As time passed, I could see how just a hole in a tree could be transformed into different worlds, just with imagination. I saw superheroes, funny characters from cartoons, construction toys, and so many animals. Sometimes, it was a messy world too, but each time, it was a beautiful surprise.
I don’t know if it’s just one kid or more than one. I don’t know if this kid is a boy or a girl, and sometimes the scene doesn’t change too much or stays the same for days.
For some people, this is something peculiar — for others, just a forgotten toy — but for me, this is more than that. Someone takes time to choose a toy in their house, then go to the park to create a world in a tree using just their imagination.
Maybe they play in the park, and finally return to their home, to live in their own world. Finding these toys always makes me smile and enjoy my life.
How many times have we gone outside of our houses to live in a world that we need to share with others, and we just look at that world and decide it doesn’t need change, don’t do it better, don’t try to do something that changes the day for others?
This kid taught me something. It doesn’t matter if we have the best things. If we don’t share with others — not just material things; I’m talking about our personal gifts, our patience, or knowledge, our advice, our help — what are we doing in this exterior world?
What are we going to leave outside to make the world that we share better than we found it?
For my part, I’m going to go outside of my world when I can, and I’m going to try to leave a better world to bring a smile to people’s faces.
I’m going to do my best to create a good world for everybody, even with a little thing.
Someday, I hope to know the spectacular artist or artists that created the world in this tree in Hessel Park, but more than anything, I’m grateful that it taught me how I can be a better human being, and I finish this dissertation with some advice.
Always watch and let yourself be surprised for the amazing things and people in life around us, and always keep your mind open.