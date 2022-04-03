When I was a child, I thought of World War II in black and white.
I listened to my immigrant parents — who physically endured the cataclysm on the ground, one in Germany, another in Poland — and re-imagined their stories in a kind of Hollywood format. There was danger. There were unexpected turns. There was humor. Most of all, there was survival.
And I think that’s why I was enraptured by their stories but not enmeshed by them, tantalized but not in turmoil. Yes, it was terrifying, tumultuous, perilous and very, very painful. But here they were now, in America’s Midwest, all limbs — if not psyches — intact.
But with the invasion of Ukraine, suddenly I’m Dorothy on the Yellow Brick Road, stepping through a portal into a full-color panorama of disaster.
I have been pitched from the mythic mountaintop of hindsight to a ditch where granular moments piece together a grim mosaic of horrific history in the distress of now.
Suddenly, I not only know my parents’ experiences but feel them.
I see the people stranded in Mariupol, no food, no water, a child dying of dehydration, and I remember my mother. She would coat our bread with an inch of butter, fill her cup with spoonful after spoonful of instant coffee, as if she could slather over or stuff up war memories of hunger and deprivation. These days, that memory hurts.
I take in the ruins of apartment buildings in Kharkiv. I remember my mother. After living through years of relentless aerial bombing in Cologne, Germany, she would duck her head with every loud noise she heard thereafter. These days, I don’t just retell that story, I feel the tremor of shock.
Russian tanks roll down residential streets, and I remember my father’s beribboned medals, set in a special, lined box. They were bestowed, in part, for scaling German tanks on the move and throwing Molotov cocktails inside. News footage shows Ukrainians arming themselves with whatever is at hand to protect their country, never mind the odds or disparities in equipment, and I remember my father, whose cavalry unit fought Panzers from horseback. My eyes sting.
I look at the people flooding train stations, with bundled children and tiny suitcases, wondering if they managed to insert one small keepsake from home. I remember my parents — bombed out and walled out — who lacked any such treasure, having lost everything to the ruined landscape of Europe. Carefully, they packed their perseverance with courage, strength and hope. I salute their valor.
I watch as modern-day Europeans welcome refugees and remember that an unknown lady in Chicago sponsored my parents, sight unseen, after the war. She opened the door, her wallet, her heart and mind too. I identify with her impulse.
But today, as an adult, mostly I see and feel the uncertainty. My parents’ weavings of war stories had an ending — they made it, although never how they ever imagined. They married from opposite sides of everything — the war, borders, propaganda.
I look at the maps drawn of the current situation, and I cannot tell how it will conclude. There are colors and arrows and little starry marks designating bombings or just explosions of grief, I don’t know which, and I don’t know if the borders will close or hearts widen or some new, grotesque, geographical gerrymandering will emerge or how many people will die.
Before, our family cheerily concluded, “And then you got on a boat and came to America.” Today’s war news is stuck on the penultimate chapter, hanging. For the first time, I deeply feel the anxiety of uncertain choices, unmanageable events and capricious luck that confronted my parents.
People wonder if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will resign or flee. I am sure he will not. After the initial three-week onslaught of Nazis into Poland in 1939, my father fought the rest of that war underground, slogging through sewers, printing partisan newsletters, engaging in hand-to-hand combat in resistance efforts to never give up — or give up on — his homeland.
And then my father spoke of the talking heads at Yalta, coolly slivering up Europe for a postwar, Cold War, no-war existence. Today, too, many heads are talking, talking, talking.
Let us not talk ourselves into or out of World War III. I lie in the ditch into which I’ve been thrown, ever watchful as the past repeats itself in today’s news, as bombs and butter and bravery send me their messages, begging for clarity. As we seek guidance in this conflict, let us know that what we have witnessed in the past can direct us in the future. For this, after all, is the wizardry of us — the ability to pull back the curtain, to delve into our inner workings and understand what drives us at our core.
Let us rely on what we have already witnessed: that people rise when called, that resolution crystallizes when rained on by tyranny, that people can bear incredibly hard things, and that these are the characteristics that achieve a peace — the nobility of courage, an unwavering belief in the public good and a deeply held trust that we can and must respect and care for each other if humanity is to survive.