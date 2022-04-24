A descendant of a long line of entrepreneurs, it’s not surprising that I’ve had an unconventional work history. At age 13 in the mid-1960s — too old for camp, too young for employment — I started my first business, a day camp for neighborhood kids to give their mom’s a break. It didn’t seem like such a big deal to have earned approximately $200 in the two summers I operated the camp, but looking back, I marvel at my industriousness.
The day I turned 16, I was hired at the corner pharmacy as a cashier. I remember cigarettes selling for 33 cents plus 2 cents tax. (Today, they’re approximately $12 per pack!) One evening at work, on a day when I’d eaten burritos for school lunch, I vomited in the middle of the pharmacy’s toy department. Coincidentally, Dad had come to the store to buy milk and was able to drive me home from work early. I kept that part-time job until I went off to college.
My first summer here in Champaign, I landed a job working the late shift at a burger joint. I biked to and from work, not ever sensing any safety risk for being out so late at night on a bicycle. Scrubbing greasy trays was enough to transform me into a vegetarian.
In 1983, I worked for Welcome Wagon, founded in 1928 and based in Memphis, Tenn.; until fairly recently, Welcome Wagon involved door-to-door visits to newcomers and others. People praised me for doing such a great public service, bringing information and a basket of goodies from local businesses, but the reality is that it was a job that paid me generously; I even earned prizes for exceeding visit-frequency goals.
I loved being a Welcome Wagon hostess but needed more lucrative income, so I focused on being an occupational therapist, since I’d trained and became credentialed in this field. As an OTR, I started my own private practice working in most every arena including nursing homes, schools, home visits, wheelchair evaluations, teaching, consulting and supervising. My most colorful stories come from home visits around central Illinois for children ages birth to 3 years with developmental disabilities.
In the early 1990s, each of my children worked for The News-Gazette delivering the daily newspaper. Back then, it was an afternoon paper during the week. On the weekends, I woke early with them and together we rolled and bagged the thicker papers, and I often delivered papers with them.
In around 1994, my daughter took a job standing on the southwest corner of Prospect and Kirby avenues selling corn for a local farmer. We’d met him at the Saturday Urbana farmers market and he’d said he needed weekday assistance. One day, she didn’t feel like going to work, so, enabling Mom that I am, I encouraged her to just play hooky. We ended up going to lunch at Courier Café.
Coincidentally, her boss showed up and was seated at the adjacent table. Busted! She continued at that job for a while, and then landed a job waitressing at a pizza place. A group of firefighters came for lunch daily, and she earned boatloads of tips, for providing excellent service and probably for being cute.
In 1995 and 1996, I put my chainsaw and log splitter to good use and with a friend sold firewood that I’d gotten free by scavenging and in part thanks to tips from the public works department while working full time as a therapist and being a graduate student and a mom. Two years of selling cut, split and stacked seasoned hardwood financed 20 percent of graduate school.
Switching to substitute teaching as I phased down my therapy practice, circa 2001 through 2018, was fun most days, much to the surprise of many. I especially enjoyed teaching the high school students at Central and Centennial. I had some interesting assignments such as AP physics, fifth-year German and auto mechanics, and went on some community outings with special-needs kids.
In 2008, I became much more serious about writing and have written for a variety of venues, including a weekly column for my therapy publication, and had an article published in Forbes.
Recently, one of my high-school-aged grandsons sought employment. He wanted to drive for Uber, but realized he didn’t have a vehicle, or even a driver’s license. So, he found a job with qualifications he did have.
If I were seeking employment, my dream job would be to sell Hondas, be a private investigator or work for public works. Maybe in my next life.