Voices/Debra Karplus | Here’s something to chew on
I’ve often wondered if I should have become a dietitian instead of an occupational therapist as I’ve had a passion and curiosity about food being at the root of health issues. But with some non-traditional ideas about diet, and the fact that I truly loved being an OT, I probably chose the right career path.
Recently, I noticed my voice was hoarse. I searched online and discovered that salmon, tea, thick soup and chocolate are foods that can create excess mucus production and consequently hoarseness. Holy guacamole! I was surprised at that list as it mimicked the seemingly healthy lunch I’d enjoyed a few hours prior. Thinking back to other home lunches, I noticed a pattern. And though dark chocolate is said to have more nutrients than regular chocolate, it’s not the perfect food.
Conventional wisdom tells us foods that are fried, salty, sugary, or highly processed with preservatives and additives whose names most of us can’t pronounce are bad for us, despite how delicious they may taste.
Faux meats are relished by many vegans and vegetarians who embrace a plant-based diet, and are gaining popularity, but these are highly processed, often salty foods. So are they good for you or not? The verdict is not yet out on this.
There was a guy who used to hang out at Urbana’s Strawberry Fields Natural Food Store in the 1970s. He ate so many carrots, his palms turned orange. Too much beta-carotene doesn’t make you healthier.
When I was a new mom in 1976, I was told that beer was beneficial for breastfeeding because the beverage contained certain B vitamins. Being a non-beer drinker, it wasn’t a concern for me. But still, it seemed questionable.
Some people drink red wine because it contains healthy antioxidants and is supposedly good for the heart. The reviews are mixed on that idea. I don’t know if red wine is good for me or not, but it certainly stains my teeth.
Coffee drinking may have some heart-healthy benefits but can also make you jumpy, restless, sleepless, or anxious. Is it worth it? Certain teas, even herbal teas, have some of the same advantages and disadvantages.
I used to drink grapefruit juice or eat grapefruit with breakfast daily, until I learned that despite all its Vitamin C and other nutrients, there’s something specific to grapefruit that interacts with certain medications. Goodbye grapefruit.
And don’t even get me started about all the varieties of bottled water and similar products. My water comes from the sink and tastes just fine. A big water drinker, I’ve made it to 70 with reasonably good health so I have to believe I’m on the right track.
Unlike many people, I really enjoy soy products which include soy milk, tofu, tempeh, and edamame. They’re said to contain isoflavones which are estrogen-like compounds that can be good for you, especially if you are a female of a certain age. Some say, with that comes the potential for cancer cell growth. Truth or myth?
Most anyone can tell you that fiber is essential to a healthy diet. But too much of a good thing will send you to the bathroom more often than you might imagine.
Eggs are another one of those foods that have fallen in and out of favor. And when it comes to dairy foods, despite their Vitamin D and calcium, you don’t want to overdo those either. And speaking of calcium, I’ve heard it said that too much calcium can lead to kidney stones. I’ve checked it out and I think that’s untrue.
Fermented foods, yogurt, sauerkraut, vinegar, soy, kombucha, are beneficial because of the probiotics they supposedly contain, but if you have a problem with histamines, then be careful.
Different from anyone I know, tomatoes are my favorite food, not tomato juice or tomato soup, but the fruit, yes tomatoes are a fruit not a vegetable. I love picking them off the vine and eating them like candy. They are high in Vitamin C and other nutrients, but they are also acid-y and can be problematic when too many are eaten.
Remember all this is coming to you from a dietitian wanna-be with absolutely no formal training in anything food-related. But here’s some food for thought. If you avoid controversial foods, you might starve to death, so learn to know your own body and what foods and quantities make you feel your best. Learn how much is too much for you. Everything in moderation, as they say.
Debra L. Karplus is an occupational therapist and freelance writer living in Champaign-Urbana. Learn more at debrakarplus.blogspot.com.