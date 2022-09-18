Fearing an unpleasant encounter with an unsavory character, possibly risking personal safety, I avoid entering rest stop buildings when driving on the interstate highway. I see myself as being a cautious person.
Recently, my daughter and her daughter (my grandchild No. 5 of 6) came to visit here, making the drive from Indianapolis International Airport to my home in Champaign. “Olivia” (not her real name) is age 7½, and the world is still so exciting to her. She was enamored with the concept of the rest stops they passed along the way. Though they didn’t actually go inside the rest stop along Interstate 74 heading west past Danville, but the idea of what a rest stop is truly intrigued her.
They arrived at our house near dusk, so we only had enough time to take a short neighborhood walk here in southwest Champaign. Olivia was enchanted with the fireflies. As a child, I used to love fireflies. My brother, sister and I would go outside to our Chicago backyard and catch fireflies, putting them into a jar with grass clumps, punching holes in the jar lid.
But sometime between then and now, I stopped paying attention to fireflies.
One of the afternoons of their way-too-short visit, we visited Prairie Farms, a delightful Champaign Park immediately south of Sholem Aquatic Center. I had sweet memories of taking my son and daughter there when they were the ages of my youngest grandkids; we typically went to Prairie Farms when my parents were here visiting.
On this particular visit to Prairie Farms with my daughter and Olivia, I was quick to notice things that were no longer there, such as horses, cows, ducks swimming in the pond and the slide coming out of the barn that my kids enjoyed greatly in the 1980s. But Olivia was fascinated by the rabbits and turtles at the park. She didn’t have the perspective that I had of what’s missing from the park. Instead, she loved all that was there for kids to appreciate in that moment.
During the ridiculously hot and humid weather of their visit, we were at Indian Acres Swimming Club every day to swim. Olivia was in the pool for a short 5 minutes before coming out long enough to show me her new best friend. After that, they played in the water together for hours. I think of all the relationship clashes I hear about between adults and can’t help but marvel at the wonderful simplicity of childhood friendships.
The highlight of Olivia’s visit might have been a short errand inside the bank. This branch of the bank was unusually quiet on that particular Wednesday morning; the only other visible bank customer was an older bearded man who resembled Santa Claus. Olivia stared until the man walked toward her and insisted he was Santa Claus, discussing with her about being naughty versus being nice. Olivia is still talking about the fact that Santa Claus banks at the same place as Grandma Debbie K!
Wonder, wonderment, amazement, astonishment, admiration are synonyms for awe that I found when searching online. After my family left to return home, I started seriously thinking about awe.
Sometime around the start of middle school, peer pressure and the need to fit in and be like everyone else takes center stage; that delightful sense of awe quickly fades away. What impresses young people changes its focus in a big way. It’s no longer “cool” to be wowed by those simple things of one’s younger self. The word “awesome” is often misused, sometimes overused.
How can we grown-ups recapture that sense of amazement in the bigger world that we had as kids?
Living more in the moment and being present is a huge first step. Children have this uncanny ability to be wherever they are that adults have much to learn from. Many of us older folks find ourselves preoccupied with looking back to the past, reliving mistakes, ruminating over what can’t be changed, or conversely jumping to the future, making plans instead of enjoying where we are right now. Kids seem to have this mastered, until they transform into grown-ups and have to balance fun with responsibilities.
Travel or even a changed routine is a great antidote for experiencing awe once again. My mid-40s son is currently traveling abroad with some of his family; I’m a bit envious that they’ve discovered a way to experience a renewed sense of awe. Always remember how awesome life can be!