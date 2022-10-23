Voices/Debra Karplus | I’m talking about my tattoo taboo
A repair person is working at my house right now. Their numerous colorful tattoos distract me from their very professional demeanor. Most of the people that I hire to fix things here happen to be male, but when it comes to visible tattoos, these days, it could easily be a female.
What’s up with all the tattoos? When did tattoos get to be “a thing?”
Growing up, I always assumed anyone with a tattoo was either a sailor, or a guy who got seriously inebriated one night, waking the next morning shocked by large artwork permanently decorating his arm. The first time I ever saw a tattoo (c. 1992), a 40-ish friend exhibited a massive blue-colored bird tattooed while he’d been in the Army.
Curious, I researched tattoos. I was surprised to discover they’d have been around since approximately 3370 BC. In 1970, there were only 40 known tattoo artists in the U.S. In 1980, that number jumped to 5,000. According to historyoftattoos.net, in 2022, 36 percent of people aged 18 to 29, with an almost equal number of females versus males, had at least one tattoo.
Tattooing used to be illegal in the U.S.; in 2006, Oklahoma was the last state to legalize tattooing.
My Medicare supplemental insurance allows me to use multiple gyms. I take advantage of this benefit, visiting various local gyms for different purposes, classes, exercise machines, walking tracks and so on. Some of these gyms are pricey if I were paying out-of-pocket, others not. Maybe it’s just my imagination, but it seems that the gyms with the higher membership fees have fewer visibly tattooed people than the less-expensive gyms. But the cheaper gyms likely have more young people, and they’re the ones statistically who are most likely to be tattooed. Whether I am at the gym or any of the other places I visit for whatever reason, I find I’m often in the minority as a tattoo-less person.
For a fleeting moment, I thought it might be interesting to watch how tattooing is done, since there are numerous places in Champaign, Urbana and surrounding areas to get tattooed, but I had to remind myself that I’d fainted at the mall in the early 1990s watching my daughter getting her ears pierced. Years before that in college (occupational therapy school at UI Medical Center), I passed out while watching a graphic movie about the eye. So I decided to put the kibosh on seeing how tattooing is done in person or even on a YouTube video. Perhaps I’ll have a change of heart on that sometime far into the future.
I used to write a weekly column for Advance for Occupational Therapy Practitioners. In July 2014, they published my controversial article about tattoos. The gist of it was that students and young health care professionals might want to think twice before getting tattooed because it might just freak out their patients, especially the older ones. Boy, did I get beat up with reader comments on that article. Even college professors in the allied health field thought I was being extremely judgmental and condescending. I definitely found myself standing alone on this issue of tattoos. And it’s certainly possible that you’re reading this right now and share their sentiments.
I’ll admit that many of the tattoos I’ve seen are quite beautiful. A local minister has a lovely green floral design tastefully decorating her arm; I need to remember to ask her about it. Several people in our immediate and extended family have some number of tattoos, and not all of them are under 30 either.
An art student I know aspires to be a tattoo artist. Wondering if this was a viable career, I checked it out. According to zippia.com (“the career experts”), the average salary for a tattoo artist is $51,867. Alaska, California, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania have the highest-paid tattoo artists, with 10 percent earning as much as $108,000 annually. That’s impressive.
Despite many hours at the gym lifting weights, I have too many places where skin is starting to sag. I hate to think what a tattoo might morph into if I exercised fewer hours, or just as part of the aging process. Ouch.
For now, I’ll decorate my body with colorful clothing and leave tattoo artistry to other folks.
If someday I’m under general anesthetic or am lying in a casket (unless I’m cremated), a discreet 7 crack mahjong symbol might be a reasonable tattoo on a discrete place on my ankle. Just sayin’.
Debra L. Karplus is an occupational therapist and freelance writer living in Champaign-Urbana. Learn more at debrakarplus.blogspot.com.