Perusing the Official Scrabble Players Dictionary, I stumble upon the word “qivuit” (wool of a musk ox). I wonder if words like this, which have never surfaced in any conversation I’ve participated in, have been created exclusively for Scrabble players!
The Scrabble dictionary was first published in 1978. The 2022 edition is its seventh edition. A new edition is published every few years because so many new words are created and used over time; the seventh edition replaced the sixth (2018) edition to add new words like “vax” and “covid.” I wonder who decides which new words get into any dictionary.
The English language is quirky. Words like “caregiver” and “caretaker” sound like opposites, but checking the online Merriam-Webster Dictionary, I infer that they’re neither antonyms nor synonyms; the same applies to “flammable” and “inflammable.” However, “bridegroom” and “groom” are essentially synonyms.
“Restroom” sounds like a misnomer. Who really gets any “rest” when they’re “doing their business”? “Cheesecloth” is defined as “loosely woven cotton cloth formerly used only for wrapping cheese.” Everyone I know who has cheesecloth uses it as a cleaning rag. What about “clockwise”? Your average child probably hasn’t seen an analog clock, just digital, so wouldn’t have a clue what “clockwise” means. And “gay” is defined as “merry.” Enough said!
I’m curious if words are ever removed from the dictionary. I found several, including “sternforemost,” a ship moving backward.
The 11th edition of the Merriam-Webster Dictionary was published in 2022. If Merriam-Webster ever asks, I’ll make some suggestions of words to remove for their 12th edition.
“Normal” is defined as conforming to a standard, usual, typical, expected. Growing up in the 1950s, there appeared to be a culture of “sameness.” Ice cream was chocolate or vanilla, or you could get “risqué” and have Neapolitan, a tidy mix of chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. The concept of normal seemed fairly clear-cut and straight forward with little ambiguity.
Today, there are unlimited flavors, whether you’re speaking literally of ice cream or figuratively of most anything else. But what is considered normal in today’s world? Who can possibly answer that question? Let’s stop trying to define what’s normal and what’s not.
“Perfect,” an adjective meaning having all the required elements, absolute, complete. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t hear someone using the word, and it irks me. Can something really be perfect? Is making anything perfect a realistic or even desirable goal? If something is “perfect,” can it somehow become more perfect? Eliminate perfect, now!
The word that really sends me into a tailspin is “should.” Telling someone they “should” do something never accomplishes much. If your advice is unsolicited, it’s probably unlikely to be adhered to. How many of us want someone sticking their nose in our business, crossing a boundary that’s best not crossed, and telling us what to do from their vantage point?
An acquaintance insisted that I watch a movie that she loved. She doesn’t know me well enough to know that it’s simply not the type of movie I typically enjoy. For all she knows, perhaps I don’t even watch movies at all. She was shocked when I told her I don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime Video or any streaming service like it. “Should” is the evil cousin of guilt!
“Should messages” to oneself may be even more counterproductive, and sometimes even dangerous. I know someone who for nearly 50 years has been telling people he should lose weight, get out of debt and stop drinking. Obviously, those “should messages” haven’t really been working on his behalf. “Just Do It” is the well-known trademark for Nike, but it’s my mantra, too. Talk is cheap, it’s been said. Actions speak louder than words.
New Year’s resolutions are essentially “should messages” to oneself. And research shows that they have high failure rates; I believe I read that 85 percnet of New Year’s resolutions fail by February. Resolutions are typically unrealistic “should messages,” often with a several-consecutive-year failure rate.
A day doesn’t go by when I don’t catch myself using the word “should,” more often toward myself than to other people. I’m diligently attempting to remove “should” from my vocabulary and consistently be more of a “just do it” kind of person, but habits can be challenging to break!
I’d like to be a wordsmith when I grow up. Because, whoever or wherever we are in life, what we say and how we say it has direct impact on our interpersonal relationships.