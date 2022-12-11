Voices/Debra Karplus | In sickness and in health
“Have you fallen in the past year?” Are you depressed?” “See you in one year.”
Answering these simple questions is the gist of an Annual Wellness Visit, as dictated by Medicare for folks over 65 living in Champaign-Urbana, elsewhere in Illinois or residing in another state. This yearly check-in is designed as a preventative screening tool. If your ears feel clogged (cerumen impaction), for example, you must ask your physician to peek inside them, as they won’t routinely examine ears.
It is not a heel-to-toe check-up. If that’s what you feel you want or need, you need to ask for it; call it a “check-up” rather than a wellness visit, and you can expect to pay out-of-pocket for it.
If you’re not yet on Medicare, think about getting as many of your medical needs met as possible before turning 65, such as that beloved colonoscopy.
Lucky for me, I’m blessed with reasonably good health and genetics to go with it. Mom and Dad lived to ripe old ages in reasonably good health until the end. Plus my diet and exercise program are well above average, I believe.
I adore my physician. I hope she doesn’t have any more pregnancies, retire early or find a better job in Honolulu.
Navigating today’s quirky health care system is challenging even for a seemingly smart person with some medical background like me, and the gumption to ask questions when something seems out of whack. I’ve generally been good at being proactive, especially when it comes to health issues. I’m current on my labs (blood and urine) and screenings, including cancer screenings that women my age should receive routinely, and recommended vaccines.
My physician informed me that a tetanus shot (TD or Tdap) is recommended every 10 years for adults. A few years ago, during my yearly doctor visit, it was suggested that it was time for a tetanus shot, so of course I agreed. A few months later, a bill came from my provider for $179. I couldn’t imagine what it was for since my Medicare Supplemental F plan has high premiums but few out-of-pocket costs. I called my supplemental plan and also the helpful folks at Medicare. The charge was for the tetanus shot. Had I gone in and received that shot because I stepped on a rusty nail, for example, it would have been at no cost to me. How crazy is that, especially since other vaccines, such as flu and pneumonia, haven’t cost me a penny.
One of my friends has a plan where a nurse comes to his house yearly and checks for things that appear unsafe. He doesn’t like that much, and I wouldn’t either.
What do Joe Namath, William Shatner, Jimmy Walker, George Foreman and William Devane have in common? They’re all well-known aging athletes and television stars you’ll see on TV commercials during Medicare open enrollment season, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 of each year. These high-profile people are really pushing Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Part C, that supposedly combines the benefits of a Supplemental and Part D plan. Too good to be true? Since age 65, I’ve had a traditional plan, not Medicare C, and I’ve been happy with the costs and paperwork thus far. But my friends with the Medicare Advantage Plans are continually surprised at the medical costs they incur and are responsible for.
Many supplemental plans, such as the one I have, offer Renew Active or Silver Sneakers or some other program that provides free or discounted gym memberships. It is a great financial incentive for going to the gym and trying to stay fit and healthy. The plan doesn’t really know though if you are just going to the gym to have a cup of coffee in the lobby with your gym friends, but it’s a start.
Medical coding is the eighth wonder of the world in my opinion; standardized coding determines how medical costs are billed. You can do an online search for most anything and get some answers, but try delving into the world of medical coding. It is one of life’s best kept secrets. People go to school post-high school to receive special training and certification in medical coding. How can coding possibly be that complicated?
So what’s an aging person to do? Do the best job possible taking ownership for your own health. Eat well, exercise, keep your environment as safe as possible and do what you can to take ownership for your health.
Debra L. Karplus is an occupational therapist and freelance writer living in Champaign-Urbana. Learn more at debrakarplus.blogspot.com.