Krannert Center for classical music or jazz at the Rose Bowl outdoor tent is where you’ll likely spot me enjoying live music. So when friends learned I was headed to vacation in Nashville, Tenn., nicknamed Music City, the typical comment was “I didn’t know you liked country music.”
“Ask me after the trip,” I said with a giggle.
Why Nashville? Most people pick a destination, then plan a trip to get there. Not me. I knew the type of vacation I wanted but didn’t have strong thoughts about destination. I wanted to travel in May from Champaign-Urbana without having to make connections to another plane or train, in an affordable way, to somewhere nearby, and for less than a week.
By chance, I stumbled upon a motor coach trip via Peoria Charter, the same folks who’ve transported me to and from O’Hare and Midway airports, Chicago Union Station and the Illinois Terminal with on-time departures and arrivals and decent fares. Much to my surprise, I discovered that this same company offered a vast number of one-day, multi-day and even escorted international group trips at good prices.
So I took a risk and booked a five-day escorted road trip from Urbana to Nashville. If I’d ever been to Nashville, it might have been to attend a professional conference circa 1977, where I never left the hotel or saw any parts of the city.
Country music is a genre that I never learned to appreciate or respect. My closest experience with country was when I sang with Kenny Rogers. Seriously, here’s the backstory.
I sing with Barbara Zachow’s local chorus, Choral Union (previously Parkland Chorus). In the early 2000s, Kenny Rogers was coming to the Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) to do a holiday show and needed a backup chorus. So that’s how I got to sing, with a group, with Kenny. And I was positioned to stand immediately behind him. How cool was that!
Back to the Nashville trip.
I boarded the bus in Urbana. Whoops, did I say “bus”? These are luxurious motor coaches, very comfortable and spacious; we were humorously instructed never to say “the ‘B’ word.” We stopped about every 2.5 hours for restrooms, snacks and to stretch. Each time we boarded the coach and entered the highway, the CD player on the coach played Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.” It was a nice touch.
We arrived in Nashville at dinnertime. I didn’t expect much from the vegetarian options at restaurants in the South, but I didn’t starve, either. Thank goodness for yummy ice cream sundaes!
This trip included prepaid live music each evening, museum visits, and a tour of the city and of course Honky Tonk Row (Broadway Avenue), where there were about eight blocks of places to eat and drink and hear live music day and night near the scenic Cumberland River.
On our guided coach tour of downtown Nashville and the Tennessee State Capitol (no one in our group of 45 realized that Nashville was Tennessee’s capital), the guide kept talking about ramen. I was confused. Finally, I asked. No, she was talking about Ryman, a prominent Nashville family, not ramen noodles. Egg on my face! That’ll teach me to pay better attention to nuances of a Southern accent.
We visited Madame Tussaud’s Wax museum, the Johnny Cash Museum and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and took a guided tour behind the scenes of the Grand Ole Opry. Have you even noticed that all tours lead to the gift shop?
For a moment, I entertained thoughts of reinventing myself with a new image and style of dress — dump the just-stepped-out-of-the-Goodwill-Store look that folks recognize me by for country girl.
I thought about buying Western attire — boots, a cowgirl hat and glittery clothes. But it never happened; I still dress just like me, though when I travel, my appearance screams “tourist” with things hanging off of me, a fanny pack, a sweater wrapped around my waist, a lightweight over-the-shoulder travel bag for essentials, and always a water bottle.
The live-music shows we attended each evening were amazing. Two evenings of dinner theater, a decent buffet and a phenomenal show, and even some dancing. I found myself swaying (no, I hadn’t been drinking) and singing along to familiar tunes. And of course we enjoyed an evening at the Grand Ole Opry. It was the best.
So why am I sharing all this? Because I learned something about myself. Open up your mind to new things, and you might be pleasantly surprised. Never say never, y’all.