Unexpectedly encountering an acquaintance I hadn’t seen in years, I greeted her in the way people typically greet, saying “Hi, how are you?” Without hesitation, she replied, “Busy, crazy busy,” with what appeared to be a sincere smile.
But I immediately felt pity for her. Someone in their 70s who’s retired, and isn’t caregiver to grandchildren, an ill spouse, or aging parents, simply can’t be that busy. What’s up with that? Was her response a way of validating her existence, as if to say “I matter”? Or was it a plea for rescue from a life spinning out of control?
My adult children, and other 40-somethings that I know, are legitimately “crazy busy.” How can they not be, coordinating child-rearing, meaningful work, and nurturing marriages and friendships? I totally respect that age group! Certainly, they have much more energy than those of us in our eighth decade or older, who likely are long past our prime. People raising children have much on their platter, all of which is of utmost importance. There are no shortcuts for free time to just be in the moment.
My time is fairly scheduled, also, with what I believe to be a healthy balance of exercise, volunteer work, recreation with friends and hobbies. I attempt to have some activity on the calendar that involves other people, but I also allow daily time for hobbies and well-deserved alone time. Luckily, I am somewhat adept at time management. I enjoy my routines, yet it’s good to shake it up a little and rebalance, as one might do with their other assets.
I occasionally wonder how much of my time is filled with engaging, joyful endeavors versus activities that just plug holes in my calendar, so to speak. Seeking that balance is an ongoing work in progress for me.
I think it’s universal for people whatever age and whatever life they’re living to not want to feel invisible, to make a difference, to have a mission and purpose. There are numerous podcasts, TED Talks, and bestselling books discussing these subjects.
But in my opinion, being “crazy busy” might be some sort of mask hiding a certain emptiness, someone running from themselves perhaps. People may not agree with me, and I’m okay with that.
A life by design rather than default is what I personally am working toward. Being retired, I am long done raising children and advancing my career. I spent many years being in a hurry and rushing, multi-tasking to try to accomplish as much as I could at record speeds, if only to compete with someone, likely myself.
One can enjoy a fulfilling retirement, yes, but “crazy busy”; I just don’t think that’s the real deal. And I think it’s worth some serious examination and exploration if you, especially you retired folk, if crazy busy implies a life spinning out of control, with little opportunity to assess.
If you’re running from meeting to meeting, you might have a problem. If you are enjoying lunch with a friend but talking or texting or checking whatever on your cellphone, then you are really short-changing your lunch buddy, because you are there but you’re not really there.
I just don’t think “crazy busy” can possibly be good for anyone.
So how does one “cure themselves” of being crazy busy? Examine how your time is being used, a sort of time study that is sometimes done in the workplace. If you like lists or charts, flow charts maybe, even graphs, use that to document your time. Then determine how many of those activities are bringing you joy and not just using up valuable time while giving yourself a fake sense of importance.
Just like you might with cluttered closets, discard things on your calendar that may have run their course, and that no longer have relevance to you or feel satisfying.
But beware of the trap to replace new activities with your new-found time. Because that, my friend, will get you right back where you started, that is, crazy busy.
Unallocated space in your schedule is not a bad thing. It provides time to be reflective and deliberate and use your time in much more meaningful ways, less quantity but more quality. How bad would it be to just sit on your front porch, balcony, patio, or living room and cherish the scenery while enjoying a good novel and/or listening to relaxing music?
Because “crazy busy” is probably not good for your overall well-being in the short or long term.