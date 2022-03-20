Crocheting on my sofa, seated in poor sitting posture for a long stretch of time, I felt something pull in my hip and lower spine.
Ouch!
I was immediately angry at myself for sitting unsupported for so long, especially since I’d done this a couple times prior with the same painful results. I knew the home remedies. Alternate resting and moving. Be careful about exercising, especially weight-lifting and excessive stretching, but don’t just sit around, keep active.
I also knew to use ice for a new injury, and heat for an older one. Since the pain seemed to be in different places around my back, I suspected inflammation, and when ibuprofen definitely reduced the pain, my theory about inflammation was confirmed. I bought some CBD lotion to use topically, and it may have helped also. Massage by an experienced therapist was beneficial, as were the massage bed and chairs at the gym where I’m a member.
I tried acupuncture. It may have helped somewhat. I believe it needs to be done regularly and frequently, thus making it time-consuming. But I may try it again. It was very relaxing, being in a dimly lit room with approximately 10 other people with needles in them reclining silently. I’m someone who’s fainted after blood work, but these tiny acupuncture needles didn’t intimidate me.
Whimsically, last week, I took a drive to the nearby pot dispensary. I’d heard many times of respectable people using marijuana for pain management.
Marijuana’s never been part of my life. Attending an affluent high school in the 1960s and college in the 1970s, it’s amazing that weed was never my thing. I’d heard that people had been buying and selling and even smoking pot in the high school restrooms, but I was self-absorbed and clueless and spent minimal time in the bathrooms back then, not at all how it is as I near the 70-year-old milestone!
In college, though never a pot user, I learned to recognize its pleasant scent, as many of the young women living in my University of Illinois residence hall smoked weed. They’d put rolled-up towels under the door to conceal the aroma. But I’ve always had an excellent sense of smell and recognized its scent instantly.
I never really understood why marijuana has been illegal for so long, given that alcohol and cigarettes, both addictive, have been legal and easy to purchase. Curious, I learned that California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996. Washington state and Colorado legalized recreational pot in 2012. Recreational marijuana became legal here in Illinois in 2019.
Nonetheless, I felt a bit mischievous tiptoeing into the local pot dispensary, not unlike the feeling of entering a casino — legal, yet still seemingly naughty, forbidden.
For a tiny store, the parking lot was extraordinarily busy, I noticed. I entered and had a sense that I was on a top-secret mission. There’s a small front area where you’re required to present your driver’s license or some government-issued ID. They send you into the main part of the shop while they enter your name, address, etc., into their computer, and then return your ID. You’re then sent into the line marked “recreational” unless you specify “medical” as I did, and then you get into a different line and wait your turn in this bustling shop.
Everyone in the store looked really young, but then, that’s how it is everywhere for those of us on the cusp of old age. The employees were dressed in professional-looking uniforms and were extraordinarily polite. I had no clue what to buy, and though the $29 marijuana-infused peanut-brittle candy bar looked delicious, and probably really fun after ingesting, the knowledgeable store clerk guided me to low-dose gummies.
The signs all over the shop read “cash only.” Though I rarely carry cash, I did happen to have a $20 bill, so paid and headed home.
I ate one of the gummies a couple nights in a row, and though I slept very well, I didn’t have a sense that it reduced my pain. A friend suggested I needed a higher dose.
I thought about packing a few of these MJ gummies for an upcoming train trip. But with my luck, one of the drug-sniffing dogs at Chicago’s Union Station might identify them as pot and I’d need to be bailed out of Cook County jail.
Sometime, I’ll need to venture across town to the other pot dispensary, just to compare each experience.