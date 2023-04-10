Tossing cosmetic items into a transparent quart-size zip-top bag, and being diligent about leaving behind pocketknife, nail clippers, craft scissors, and oversized sunscreen tube, I carefully scrutinized baggage allowances for carry-ons and personal items so I could breeze effortlessly through security at Willard Airport. Needless to say, setting off the alarm flabbergasted me. I was asked to empty my weighty backpack.
Neither my metal crochet hook nor hair barrettes caused the ruckus, but the 6-inch tuna submarine sandwich I’d purchased for this trip did. Removing the sandwich from the backpack wasn’t acceptable to the TSA agent, nor was taking the sandwich out of the Subway bag. The agent opened the sandwich and suddenly olives, my favorite ingredient, and assorted veggies were strewn across the shiny TSA surface. Nothing suspicious was identified in my sandwich, so TSA hurriedly rewrapped my sub. I ended up eating the sandwich at Willard instead of Dallas Airport or on the plane, given its condition after the unanticipated inspection.
I’ve never boarded a plane at Willard without knowing someone on my flight.
We listened to the announcements, including instructions on how to fasten seat belts; this always makes me chuckle that this detailed demonstration is still required.
My first air trip was at age 7 in 1959 from O’Hare to Miami. We really dressed up, as people did back then for air trips. Flying was just starting to become trendy and was a big deal. Flight attendants were trim young women who resembled fashion models.
A friend and I flew to London in 1973. We were amazed at the special meal choices on board, kosher or diabetic, for example. We chose vegetarian; it was a satisfying, sumptuous, several course visually-appealing meal.
In the early 1990s, I had a connecting flight from Indianapolis to Champaign. It was easy to get on the wrong 20-or-so passenger plane back then. I thought I was headed to Champaign, but the whirring of the “toy” planes muffled the sound; I ended up heading to Fort Wayne. Fortunately, I was removed from the plane on the taxiway and driven in a cart to my intended plane.
With family around Denver, I’ve flown there numerous times. In early November, c. 1993, I traveled from Illinois to Denver’s Stapleton Airport. There was an unexpected heavy snowfall; on my return trip I was waylaid at Stapleton. The local TV station interviewed me as a “stranded traveler.” Colorado family members were surprised to see me on TV that evening.
On a different trip at the new Denver International Airport, there was a tornado warning for the immediate vicinity. Men and women awaiting flights crammed into the men’s restroom, which was a designated tornado shelter, until we heard “all clear”.
A few years ago on Mother’s Day weekend, I flew to Denver. On the cloudless 70 degree Saturday we enjoyed the Boulder Farmers’ Market. But the next day, my departure day, there was a heavy snowfall. It seemed strange to see planes being de-iced in mid-May.
With a connecting flight from O’Hare to Willard, I spent the night on a cot in the H wing head-to-toe with approximately 80 other passengers due to a tornado near Chicago. I don’t know how larger folks managed the miniscule cot; I barely slept. The complimentary compact bag of toiletries was a nice gesture by the airline.
I’ve spent the night at the Dayton Airport and also Des Moines. Happily, I don’t remember details of either of those.
The Las Vegas Airport has slot machines all around. I’ve heard of people missing their flights, and much of their money, because of that.
In December 2019, my daughter, granddaughter and I flew from O’Hare to Los Angeles. Being four years old, granddaughter needed to use the plane’s restroom. I offered to take her. As soon as we entered, there was some major turbulence. I held her tightly so she wouldn’t fall into the toilet.
On a flight out of Willard once, the pilot announced “we’re first in line for take-off.” Laughing out loud!
Another time an airline needed to change my seat and apologized for having to assign me to first class (at no extra cost to me). The hot towels and beverages in real glasses were a treat. I didn’t really appreciate the additional legroom or free alcoholic beverage.
It’s easy to become nervous whether traveling by plane or train. Travel can be inherently stressful, too many “moving pieces”.
Relinquish your need to be in control; then sit back and enjoy the ride.