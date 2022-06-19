I’m up for adoption. I think it’s OK to still want my Mommy and Daddy as I, mother of two and grandmother of six, enter my eighth decade. I found the definition of “orphan”; it’s someone without parents. So, as of recently, sadly, that’s me.
So many euphemisms for death: expired, passed. Once, when working as a hospital occupational therapist, I went to the bedside of my scheduled patient. A nurse was seated beside her. “She didn’t make it,” stated the RN matter-of-factly. Sometimes slow to process information, I took a moment to learn my patient had died.
My mom died at 86 on the Saturday before Mother’s Day 2015. We got beyond some rift and had a loving relationship to the end. I, along with my siblings and Dad, were with Mom as she took her final breath. What a gift to be able to share that experience with her, and those she left behind. I think of Mom daily; I have so much going on in my life that I wish I could share with her. Somehow, I think she knows.
Dad quietly passed away in the early morning of the first Sunday this spring at age 93, of natural causes. I don’t really feel sadness for Dad. He outlived his parents by many years, and up until his last few weeks, was totally engaged in life. For Halloween, he was still ambulatory, and we have great photos of him in costume at the party at his assisted-living apartment.
I talked with him via Facetime once or twice daily, even when I was traveling. Oftentimes the call was brief as he was headed to an activity such as chair volleyball, current-events discussion, happy hour, watching a movie or listening to a jazz band, to name just a few. His gusto for life, openness and positive attitude were contagious.
Dad fell in love again at age 91. It was incredibly sweet to see him glowing again after his 66-year happy marriage to Mom. He and “Kathy” were together most of the time. I teased Dad that I would have been grounded as a teenager had I been caught doing some of the things I observed. Dad loved teasing; it was always light and playful, never mean or ill-intended.
Dad, the only constant in my life for these 69-plus years, always made me feel safe, protected and loved. An excellent decision maker, he guided me through many life decisions. Dad had amazing clarity; his priorities always seemed so well-aligned.
I don’t feel sadness for a life so well-lived to the end. I suspect the sadness will sting me at unexpected times, and on holidays that we spent together, Father’s Day and Thanksgiving especially. Dad was really a fun guy to hang around with even as he neared the end of his life.
The sadness is for those who are left behind. The few remaining friends who outlived Dad are feeling the hole, especially his lady-friend. Dad leaves behind a younger sister. Other than me (Dad’s oldest child), his sister (my aunt) enjoyed him longer than anyone. She and her husband are the last of that generation; knowing that brings its own aura of sadness.
My brother who lives on the East Coast was required to work remotely at his job due to the pandemic. Once he and Dad were both fully vaccinated, in April 2021, my brother packed up his essentials and moved into the hotel literally across the street from Dad’s facility, spending most of his waking time working and just hanging out with Dad.
My brother became friendly with the hotel staff, the staff at the assisted-living facility, and most important, the residents there. When not working, my brother participated in nearly all activities with Dad.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Dad insisted on having a spaghetti dinner with his lady-friend, me and my brother. We had the best time ever. I think the transition back to life without Dad will be especially tough for my brother in many profound ways.
When I returned to Champaign after the Chicago-area funeral, I started to phone Dad to let him know I had arrived home safely. That’s what I would have done these past 69 years, but no more.
As I sit here writing, a memorial candle burns for Dad and provides me unexpected comfort, as do the numerous condolence cards, flowers and gifts I received.
When I grow up, I want to be just like Dad.