Shame on me! Driving home from an evening of enjoyable live music, I was stopped by a cop.
I’d arrived at this particular four-way stop that I’m at several times most days. In the past couple years, two of my friends had accidents at that corner when a vehicle drove into them, which totaled one of their cars and caused serious body damage to the other. Being the diligent citizen I like to be, I consequently contacted several city departments requesting a stoplight at this particular corner. Soon after those accidents, I discovered that the intersection had red flashing lights around the stop sign. I was pleased with the city for this extra safety precaution on a busy corner, especially during morning and evening commute times.
So, it’s a bit ironic that I, the person who often gets honked at for staying stopped at a stop sign longer than necessary, received a warning notice. The Illinois vehicle code violation notated on this written warning is “disobeyed stop/yield sign.” I didn’t exactly disobey the sign; I believe I actually came to a “rolling stop,” not stopping completely, when there wasn’t another vehicle in sight.
But a police car was parked inconspicuously. I wasn’t going to argue or offer any sort of resistance to respectful and kind Officer KB. I felt like a naughty child while waiting in my car, blinded by the red flashing light in my rearview mirror, hands positioned on my steering wheel anticipating receipt of a traffic ticket.
Dare I mention that the day I turned 16, Dad took me to get my driver’s license. I failed the test for making a rolling stop at a stop sign.
A licensed driver since July 1968, I’ve an impeccable driving record thus far. Other than a minor speeding violation in 2001, and not adhering to a school zone speed limit in 1989, I’m squeaky clean.
I’m going to guess that I have had fewer encounters with the police than most people, but there’s no way to know. When my well-cared for bicycle of nearly 30 years was taken from a garage, the police were super helpful, as they were when my house was broken into in the 1990s, my beloved tandem bicycle stolen. And when I had a scary neighbor, the police were again looking out for my safety, providing guidance to prevent said creepy neighbor from bothering me.
My experience interfacing with the school cops, called School Resource Officers (SRO) has also been favorable. I have had numerous occasions to observe them interacting with local high school and middle school kids and all appeared acceptable. Several times I reached out to the SRO about my own personal questions such as local car seat laws for an anticipated visit from young grandchildren.
When I was a kid, it seemed many little boys wanted to be a fireman or a policeman. I have no idea if that is still the case. I suspect these days that more young lads want to grow up and become a professional athlete like Michael Jordan.
I think I would rather be a roofer on a hot July Midwestern day, than be a police officer. (But honestly, I wouldn’t want to be a roofer either!)
Police have gotten an increasingly bad rap in recent years. As in any profession, there are mostly good ones, but then there are also some bad apples, some very, very rotten apples. The big difference with making a mistake as a cop versus most any other job is one momentary misjudgment or misstep made by a police can cause injury, serious injury, or death, sometimes, as we have seen on national news, to an innocent person who possibly just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
I’m certain that one might be reading this commentary and insist that Mrs. Karplus’ recent incident that resulted from making a rolling stop instead of stopping completely at a well-marked intersection and resulting in receiving a warning notice would have played out differently if she had darker colored skin. I truly want to believe that whatever my race or gender, my interaction with officer KB would have played out in much the same way.
Like the officer who gave me this written warning notice, I, too, was very respectful and cooperative.
On numerous occasions, I’ve reminded young adults to behave when dealing with persons in positions of authority even if they don’t agree with them, and that successful people know that.