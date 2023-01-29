Voices/Debra Karplus | What’s up with all the shopping?
Am I the only woman on earth who isn’t excited about shopping? Recently, on an escorted tour with 50 other people, I enjoyed scenery, museums and other sites on our itinerary. Shopping was scheduled some days. All of these were specialized stores not available in central Illinois. Most of my travel mates were in their 70s, an age when many people consider downsizing; I was somewhat surprised at the extra baggage we transported when heading home due to shopping. OK, it’s possible that some of the stuff they purchased were gifts, possibly holiday gifts. I get that! But I also suspect much of it wasn’t.
I know I’m wired different from most people when I say I eat to live rather than live to eat. I’m just not that adventurous in experimenting with new restaurants or even unusual foods. Being so darn practical, I’m much the same way about shopping. After all, one must keep the cupboards and refrigerator filled with nourishing foods. Sometimes, clothing needs to be replaced. And, for many of us who are still homeowners, an occasional trip to one of the big box home centers or hardware stores is essential for goods like furnace filters, batteries and light bulbs. Admittedly, I occasionally enjoy window shopping. Not shopping for windows, but wandering around a home improvement store just, for example, though I enjoy this less and less as I get older.
As a kid growing up on the north side of Chicago, I remember riding the subway with my mom to go downtown and buy clothes. It seemed like we went often, but it’s possible we might have just gone only a few times. Yearly, we shopped for school clothes. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, girls still wore skirts or dresses to school, not slacks or blue jeans, and certainly not T-shirts with designs or messages on them as kids dress today for school. There was still a sense of decorum back then that has since faded away. It might have been then that I learned to dislike shopping.
During high school, growing up in Chicago’s affluent north suburbs, it seemed that much shopping was geared toward owning status symbols — nice houses, fancy clothes and flashy cars, and often ridiculous quantities of things. One of my high school friends was the youngest of three children; when he turned 16 he was given a car, a nice new car, think Pontiac Firebird. Their family of five owned five cars, gas guzzling status-symbol cars. This was circa 1967, when the Firebird was first sold.
I’m not too proud to say that many of the articles I wear or are in or around my home were purchased resale. I hadn’t thought of this until recently, but buying “previously-owned” is good for the planet.
Many stores we visit locally and away are laid out to entice the impulse shopper. Just look at all the items you can buy at the supermarket while waiting in line, things that would never appear on your shopping list!
The start of the global pandemic put an interesting spin on shopping, because buying stuff online was about all we thought we could safely do while stuck at home. Online shopping and numerous delivery options became available and many of us “bought into that.” We felt trapped, and online shopping was one way to feel a sense of control over our lives and empowered us.
I know that hoarding has become a diagnosable mental illness, and there are 12-step programs for problem shoppers just as there are for substance abusers.
At a time when I couldn’t really afford it, I was periodically ordering Green Mountain Coffee delivered from Vermont. It’s high-quality coffee. I’m not really much of a coffee drinker, but somehow it made me feel good about being able to have this little luxury.
Not an accumulator of stuff, moving from my spacious three-story downtown home to 1,425 square feet in southwest Champaign was relatively easy, as I really didn’t have much little or big stuff to transport. Recently, I’ve been in downsizing mode and am getting rid of more stuff; I don’t need my two previous blenders when my new one works great! And I’m not determined to fill empty spaces in closets and on shelves with more unused junk.
Over the past several years, there’s been much research done on happiness. Studies indicate that money spent on experiences brings greater, longer lasting joy than buying stuff. Now that’s a case against shopping.
Debra L. Karplus is an occupational therapist and freelance writer living in Champaign-Urbana. Learn more at debrakarplus.blogspot.com.