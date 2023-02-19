Voices/Debra Karplus | When life gives you lemons, make applesauce
Lodging and transportation were simple to book for a Christmastime Southern California family trip. I’d taken this trip many times before during various months of the year. In March, I purchased my round-trip train ticket and reserved an Airbnb, including amazing amenities that I’d enjoyed several times previously. By scheduling so early I obtained affordable prices and availability, so I had nine months peace of mind for travel I didn’t need to think much about in advance.
Just days before the trip, an email from my Airbnb stated they were cancelling. No reason was given, but a full refund was granted instantly. Once I progressed beyond that gut-wrenching stress, I discovered a different Airbnb with far fewer features, smaller, no washer or dryer, farther away from family, but a bit cheaper, so I quickly booked it. Finally, I could relax.
But then I saw the Champaign-Urbana weather forecast for my departure date; an Arctic blast was headed our way and Amtrak was already cancelling some routes. Not afraid to fly, I phoned American Airlines on Tuesday morning; that afternoon I headed to Willard Airport and flew to Dallas, then onward to Burbank. It was a great flying experience, and that American Airlines was able to get me out of town ahead of the storm was commendable.
My first few days in So Cal were filled with warmth and sunshine, but quickly temperatures dropped, winds accelerated, and unprecedented rainfall created mudslides and evacuations. This unusual weather made news headlines worldwide.
I noticed few houses there had gutters, which makes sense since So Cal is typically sunny and dry. The area was hilly, so rainwater just flowed downhill toward drains in the lower-lying areas.
But where I was staying was just darn wet. My new Airbnb was adequate, or at least good enough. The outstanding mattress and pillows facilitated restful sleep. The house was conveniently located near a bus line, and traveling without a vehicle, I learned to ride their city buses. The system was quirky; all buses left the mall hourly and traveled in a loop much like the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit Routes Brown A and B. I joined a gym not unlike Champaign Planet Fitness while visiting. I could ride the bus to the gym in 50 minutes, but back to the Airbnb in 10. Walking to the bus on one of the rainiest days, the street was completely flooded, and my waterproofed hard shoes became soaked. I walked back to the Airbnb and dried my shoes using the blow dryer, typically for drying hair, and ultimately it worked.
The bus also transported me to the senior center where I could play mahjong and also attend a wellness fair. I joined some wellness classes there and learned interesting things I didn’t know about balance and falls, and learned to appreciate the attributes of Greek yogurt versus regular yogurt. The bus also took me to some amazing restaurants with ample portions — useful since my Airbnb had a dorm-sized refrigerator and microwave but no real kitchen.
A few days before my return trip, Amtrak alerted me that the Pacific Surfliner that I scheduled to ride to downtown Los Angeles (LAX) to board the Southwest Chief had been cancelled. Yikes. My well-prepared trip now had different travel both outbound and inbound, and my lodging had changed. This was not at all the trip I had planned! Amtrak was wonderful to work with and transported me to Champaign-Urbana safely.
I was disappointed that my family, a busy bunch, had less time available to be with me than I had expected. One evening in my Airbnb, I randomly stumbled upon a podcast about expectations, and it really spoke to me; expect too much and you are likely to experience disappointment.
My family has a lovely home in the hills where they have lived a few years. The yard has several fruit trees including two lemon trees. The trees are quite prolific, but ironically no one in the family even likes lemons! During one particularly windy day while visiting, part of one of the lemon trees blew down. Literally hundreds of lemons were strewn around the yard. We spent much of that day sorting the good lemons from the bruised ones, but eventually used a local online website to give away all the lemons.
Upon my return, friends asked if I’d had a good time. Yes! Clearly, it was a different trip than I thought I’d planned, but it really turned out to be quite okay.
Debra L. Karplus is an occupational therapist and freelance writer living in Champaign-Urbana. Learn more at debrakarplus.blogspot.com.