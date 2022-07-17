There are two kinds of people, those who make their birthday public and those who are private about it. I’m probably a hybrid of both. A few close friends know roughly when my birthday is.
For several years, I hosted a backyard party around the time of my July birthday but disguised its theme to prevent people from feeling obligated to bring a gift or even a greeting card. The summer that I moved to southwest Champaign, it was called a housewarming party. Another year, it was called a mid-summer’s night party. A few of the regular guests figured it out after a while.
Approaching a milestone birthday (turning an age that ends in zero or possibly ends in five) is an interesting concept. Ages 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and perhaps 75 and 80 are considered to be milestone birthdays. For me, 30 slid by without fanfare. Turning 40 was tough for me, probably not because it was 40 per se, but because both my grandmas passed away that year, which “promoted me” into the upper generation.
I found turning 50 to be very liberating. My children were grown and doing well, as was I. It was the birthday when I learned I was about to be a grandmother for the first time. I don’t even remember anything about turning 60. I suspect 70 might be tough, as I re-assess where I’ve been and where I’m going in this last stretch, and redefine my purpose. But it’s difficult to predict.
Surprise parties are intriguing phenomena. When I turned 13 in the mid-1960s, my parents threw a surprise party for me. My immediate family, including me, was then a group of five, and a few junior high school pals partied in our family room with cake and ice cream. It’s really easy for parents to surprise kids with a party as they are still basically in control of their kid’s lives and can pull off just about anything.
But kids, especially preteens, might find it tough to throw a surprise party for their 30-something parent. The year I turned 35, my son was 11 and my daughter was 9. During the week before that birthday, numerous phone calls came in from adults asking to speak with my son. This was in the era long before caller ID or email. I thought it was odd to have unidentified adults calling my kids, but I didn’t have the gumption to question this.
The morning of that 35th birthday, my kids scrambled around the house tidying up, including their bedrooms, but also the common living areas such as the kitchen, dining room and living room. This seemed unusual, but I figured it was their birthday gift to me.
But then they insisted, quite firmly, that they had saved up their money and were treating me to some fine dining at the Taco Bell then located on Springfield Avenue just east of Mattis Avenue. We were to bicycle there from our home near Lynn Street and Columbia Avenue.
I became impatient as we dawdled at Taco Bell long after we had finished our gourmet cuisine. But finally, we biked home. The kids insisted on entering first. When we got into the house, I was showered with “Surprise!” as our home was filled with old and new friends who’d been invited by my young children to celebrate my 35th birthday.
My kids had pulled together the invitation list by scavenging through an old address book of mine. Scavenged, indeed, because there were guests at this party that really were no longer friends, but it was nice that they showed up for this celebration anyway.
Gift giving is a skill some of us have and others not. I have never been particularly good at coming up with a clever or innovative gift for a friend or family member. But somehow, my children have always been rather adept at buying or creating the perfect gift for most any occasion.
When I turned 60, my daughter surprised me with a print copy of the novel I wrote, which had only been selling on Amazon Kindle. I was so touched at all the work she did to make this happen. A few years later, my son gifted me with my first iPad. I didn’t really know what it was at first, or how to use it, but he took care of that, and now my iPad is my best friend, along with my electric toothbrush and my heating pad.