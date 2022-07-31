The steady doink, the rhythmic bonk, the orchestral sound of a woodblock’s repeated taps are becoming familiar to our ears these days. Unlike the woodblock, however, which is heard above other orchestra instruments for a dramatic moment or two, the pickleball’s steady and constant rhythm can be heard hour after hour throughout some neighborhoods this summer.
Pickleball is a fast-growing paddle sport that can be compared to tennis because it uses a racket/paddle of sorts on a tennis court. It can be compared to ping-pong because of the shape and weight of the paddle. It can also be compared to badminton because of the court size and portable nets. All of this with the target being a wiffle-like ball — yes, a brightly colored plastic ball with holes — that is passed between two or four players.
Although pickleball has been around since the mid-1960s, its popularity around my neck of the woods has increased steadily in the last two or three years. The rules are laid out in “Everything You Need to Know About Pickleball” from The Hartford’s Extra Mile newsletter:
- The serve must be underhand and below the waist. It must be made one foot behind the baseline, struck diagonally.
- The serve must land within the opposite diagonal court.
- Only the team serving the ball is able to score points, which take place when the opposite side fails to return the ball or commits other faults.
- When the ball is served, the receiving team must let the ball bounce once before hitting it back, as must the serving team when returning it.
- Once the ball has bounced once in each team’s court, players are permitted to volley the ball.
- Games normally go to 11 points with the leading team needing to be two points ahead to win.
The popularity of pickleball no doubt has to do with the small number of easily understood rules above. Along with simple rules, the only requirement for the game is to have a paddle and a ball. That makes the spontaneity of the sport very appealing, and on a moment’s notice, one can be engaged in a healthy aerobic activity. With knowledge of a few terms such as “groundstroke,” “lob,” “fault,” “dead ball,” “side out” and “dink” (my favorite), the games can begin!
Although no other equipment is required to play pickleball, sales of related clothing and accessories are climbing. Pickleball attire, sunglasses, bags, expensive paddles and more can be bought online and at many sports stores. At this point, I have stifled the urge to make this pastime anything more than the pure and simple game it is.
So why pickleball? I have played tennis in the past with limited success. I enjoyed playing ping-pong and badminton, but that was years ago. And then I began hearing the doink of pickleball practice in the park. I was curious.
On our morning walks, Charlie and I would plan our route past the nearby tennis courts to watch this new phenomenon. It appeared that everyone was having fun. There was more chatter than occurs during a tennis match. There was less emphasis on accuracy and more laughter, it seemed to me.
Sometimes, players would holler out to the two of us passing by, and such an exchange didn’t seem to ruin anybody’s concentration. A few times, I was invited to come on to the court and give it a try. I declined, but the invitation itself was an indication that pickleball is more about social enjoyment than about perfecting one’s skill and winning over an opponent. I decided to give it a try.
Four beginners met and spent an hour getting exercise leaning over each time we missed (and that was often) and picking up yellow balls. We took a lesson and got some much-needed information and explanation. Then we took to the court! Although my first few games were on the losing side, by a large margin, it was totally fun.
I was outdoors with friends, laughing and exercising ... and feeling little pain the day after. I am part of the woodblock percussion section now when there is a pickleball court available, and I’m convinced that this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship!