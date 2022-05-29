Photographs of my grandparents’ central Illinois farm adorn many of the walls in our home. They are nostalgic reminders of a childhood spent when kids created their own pastimes using their imagination and ingenuity.
As a young girl, I can remember my family traveling to the farm for the day or for an overnight. When we would spend the night, I slept in the upstairs room with the white iron-frame bed, and I was awakened each morning with the resident rooster outside my window.
My family had breakfast at the big farm table, where I would climb up on Grandpa’s lap and take sips of his tea or coffee, always laced with milk fresh from his morning’s milking and a sugar cube or two.
On the outside, I may have appeared to be in no particular hurry, but on the inside, I was itching to slip out the back door and begin another memorable day’s adventure there on the farm. With a nod from my parents, I would jump from my chair and dart out the back, slamming the screen door no doubt as I exited. Once free of adults, the day was mine to explore and relish.
My first destination was the barn. I climbed Grandpa’s rickety ladder to reach the earthy, pungent hayloft above. There, at times, I was rewarded with the discovery of a new litter of kittens tucked back into a dark corner of the loft.
I can remember Grandpa taking me out to the barn to teach me how to milk old Star, one of his Guernsey milk cows. I wasn’t very good at it, but I felt proud that I was taught just like some of my country-wise male cousins.
There were pigs to help Grandpa feed and sheep to tend and occasionally a bull in the pasture to avoid. Grandma taught me how to collect eggs from her laying hens. She would simply slip her hand under a laying hen and bring forth an egg or two. With her encouragement I would try, but the fear of being pecked by one of those unflustered chickens won out, and I would wait till the henhouse was empty to complete my task.
The creek, or “crick” as everyone called it back then, was the place to cool off on a hot summer day. Splashing and hollering with my cousins as we all cooled off in the water is a great childhood memory. Some of the older boys told us to watch out for water moccasins, and my enjoyment of the crick waned after that announcement.
Cookie and Corky, the two resident farm dogs, were the two best dogs to have as afternoon companions as I picked up hickory nuts for Grandma or sat on the front porch rocker dangling my legs and waiting for a cool breeze to catch up with me.
When I wasn’t discovering new kittens or learning about day-to-day farm chores, I could be found high up in a cherry tree. I couldn’t wait until it was my turn to show my brother and older cousins that no matter how high they could climb, I could climb even higher. I don’t recall ever being cautioned or reprimanded by an adult for taking such chances back then, and my memory of those events remains sweet and innocent.
When the chill of autumn was in the air, we would drive down to the farm for a wiener roast. Grandpa must have spent the day gathering discarded limbs and dragging abandoned tree branches that he would then stack to make a huge bonfire in the pasture. Burnt hot dogs and marshmallows never tasted so good!
A visit to the farm was certainly different from my day-to-day childhood. At Grandpa’s farm, we pumped water from the well to use for cooking and drinking, and a two-seater outhouse was available when Mother Nature called. It all just seemed part of the adventure.
Today, I wouldn’t want to be without my electronic devices and the many conveniences of the present. However, I wouldn’t trade the freedom and independence my childhood offered. I felt unencumbered and free to control my own destiny ... or at least to control that destiny on a Sunday afternoon until my parents called me back inside.