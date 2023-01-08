Voices/Donna Reed | Here at the new year, a step back in time
A new year brings with it a time of reflection as we look back on past days. There are different ways to view this passage of time. We might mark the years by thinking of places we’ve lived, family cars, fashions and hairstyles, popular music or memorable movies and television shows. Or, perhaps all we really need to do to stroll through the past is to take that walk in our favorite shoes. Consider this tiptoe back in time as we look at shoes that were well worn and well loved.
My brother and my husband, both baby boomers, speak of three shoe styles that marked their youth … the combat boots they wore in grade school, the high-topped Converse sneakers that they wore for almost every occasion and the white buck shoes that became popular along with 50’s idols like Elvis Presley (and his blue suede shoes) and Pat Boone. I didn’t spend a lot of time back then thinking about what shoes my brother was wearing, but suffice it to say they might have been as important to my brother and his friends as my shoes were to me.
As a young girl in the 1950s, I wore Oxfords. I remember at the beginning of the new school year I would visit the shoe department at W. Lewis & Company and get fitted for a new pair of Oxfords, or saddle shoes as they were called. My only decision to make was whether I wanted brown and white or black and white saddle shoes. Oxfords were sensible leather shoes, and I can’t remember any other choice of shoe at that stage of my life. I would polish them every Sunday night to get ready for the school week ahead, and more often than not, the white and black polishes ran out of bounds. A careful shoe shiner I was not. In the later 50s, the heavier, clunky style of saddle shoe was replaced by a softer more flexible Oxford with some real style. Mine had a little buckle on the back that girls kept buckled if they had a steady boyfriend or left unbuckled if they didn’t. Talk about cool!
Capezios were my teenage shoe craze. Those sweet little pumps, with the look of a ballet slipper, came in the colors of the rainbow. You knew you had arrived when your Capezios perfectly matched the color of outfit you were wearing that day.
And every Tuesday afternoon from the time I was eight to 18, I would take off my saddle shoes or Capezios and buckle up my black patent leather tap shoes. It was time to practice my triple time steps at Thelma Leah Rose’s Dance Studio. Funny thing about what a shoe can do for you.
The candy-colored Capezios transitioned into Bass Weejuns in the mid to late 60s. Slipping into these stylish, must-have penny loafers gave me the feeling that I could handle anything. We wore Weejuns in high school and on into college with our ankle socks, knee socks and nylons. (Perhaps some readers will have to look up the definition of that last word in the above sentence.) Some years we put a coin in the little front toe slot, and other years that was totally out of style. Weejuns were well constructed and versatile. They could take me from university classes to a Saturday football game and on to the dance floor later that night. Definitely the best in my book.
When I began teaching, my footwear changed along with my attire. I dressed as a professional at a time when by definition that meant I wore suits, dresses, skirts and jackets. My shoe of choice was the highest heel I could find. Controversy surrounds the impractical high heel, but it was my shoe of choice for many years. One day I was standing at the copy machine with an older respected colleague, and she laughed as she looked down at our feet. There I stood in 3-inch heels, and she wore colorful socks with her Birkenstock sandals. She smiled as she shook her head and said, “Just you wait.”
She couldn’t have been more correct, for now I can’t be without my Birks. I slip them on before my feet touch the floor each morning, and I place them on my nightstand each night. (Charlie will chew them if I leave them on the floor.)
No smelly shoe shining like those early days of saddle shoes, no matching outfits to plan like my Capezio craze and no pennies placed in my loafers … it’s time for comfortable no-nonsense shoes to take that next step forward into the future.
Donna Reed of Champaign is a freelance writer.