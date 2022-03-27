I can’t remember if it was “skill” or “spill” that I tried, but who would have thought the word was “swill”? It cost me dearly, and I was quickly filling up rows 3 and 4 and heading to 5!
If all this sounds familiar, then you are no doubt obsessed with, addicted to or possibly hooked on “Wordle.” Not playing yet? Here’s a quick peek:
“Wordle” is a daily online word game created and developed by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle and recently bought by The New York Times (nytimes.com/game/wordle). It’s free right now, but that could change in the near future.
You have six attempts to solve the five-letter word of the day. Correct choices are color-coded to help unlock the mystery word along the way. After playing for a couple weeks now, I’ve got my game face on when I approach the new word over my morning cup of coffee. And since there is just one word a day, I’m willing to give 10 to 15 minutes to my new pastime each morning without it taking over my life. Well, that remains to be seen at this point.
I fortify myself with some fundamental tips as I play. I start with a keyword that contains lots of vowels, so I can get those in place as soon as possible. I think about common initial consonant blends and common word endings. I must also remind myself that there might very well be a double letter in the chosen word, such as the recent answers of “vivid,” “dodge,” “tacit” and “swill.”
As sometimes happens with pastimes, I have discovered unexpected benefits and a few cautions playing “Wordle.” Here is my do’s and don’ts list:
- Do play for fun. The world is a serious place, and a simple word game should not add to the day’s worries.
- Do find others who are playing and enjoy the conversations. I am texting long-ago friends, far-away friends, family members and new acquaintances with daily “Wordle” boards and discussions! I know some players post their scores on Facebook, but right now, I’m just enjoying keeping it simple.
- Do read up on tips and strategies to help you get started. There are lots of people writing about “Wordle” right now, and I’ve benefited from understanding why some beginning key words are better than others, or how a well-planned second word is important to unlocking the day’s word.
- Don’t give up. Today’s word might be difficult, but tomorrow’s may be totally easy. Since I’ve been playing I’ve seen “thorn,” “robin,” “chant,” “bloke” and others — some easier, some harder.
- Don’t text fellow players with the answer or hints until you know they’ve finished. Texting a person to express surprise about the double letter in today’s word is a no-no. Mum is the only word until everyone has the final answer.
- Don’t forget that a new word drops at midnight, so you have from 12:01 a.m. until midnight the next day to play. If you’re prone to insomnia, “Wordle” away the hours!
Under the heading “Too Much Information,” I must confess that I sometimes dream about “Wordle”. During the middle of the night recently, my husband turned to me and mentioned that he thought the word “adieu” would be a good keyword since it contained so many vowels. I could have simply let it go but instead reminded him that “d” is seldom-used compared with “l,” “n,” “s” or “t.” Perhaps a word that places the “a” in the middle would be more useful. I think at this point, we both began to laugh out loud as we realized what a strange bedfellow this “Wordle” phenomenon has become. (Thus a peek into the late-night hours at this house!)
A dear friend of mine is a reluctant player. Today, she informed me that all she got from her first guess was an “a,” and thus she was not going forward. Instead, she has signed up for a frog-call survey that will be taking up her time this spring. Although I didn’t say it out loud, I realized that she would be spending her time listening for a “croak” — a five-letter word!
Obviously, “Wordle” is not for everyone.