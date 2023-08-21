What do I think of when I think about suspenders? And when do I think about suspenders? Not a very common item on my thoughts-of-the-day list. I have never worn suspenders, but my grandfather wore them down on the farm. My husband also wore suspenders during the Hippie ‘60s. For me, however, I know little about suspenders, and they certainly haven’t been a topic of discussion for many years.
A brief Google search enlightened me as to a few famous people who wore suspenders and why they have come and gone in popularity. Napoleon, Ben Franklin and Mark Twain were fans of suspenders. However, polite society frowned on a man displaying this undergarment, so few knew what lay beneath a man’s jacket or coat. World War I saw soldiers wearing tighter and lower-waisted pants, and belts instead of suspenders completed the look for both the soldier and the stylish man on the street. So why have I been thinking of them lately?
The story starts with getting a good night’s sleep. There has been a lot of information out there about the benefits of sleep recently. Consumer Reports, my husband’s reference bible for all big and small household purchases, listed several aids to a restful night. Because sleep was an issue around here, we decided to take these tips seriously and try them out for a better night’s snooze.
The article said to keep the bedroom cool and dark. Easy to do, and we follow these two important sleep rules. When the furnace is running, we keep the room at 65 degrees, and it is so dark we need to grab our cellphones and fumble for the flashlight feature to guide our way when we happen to be up during the night.
Another sleep suggestion was to make sure a person has a supportive mattress and pillow for an individual’s specific needs. This could be another story by itself, but suffice it to say, we bought a new mattress a few years ago, and we presently own 11 bed pillows, including soft ones, firm ones, expensive neck-cushioning pillows, build-your-own-pillows and more.
A lavender-scented sheet and pillow spray was also on the article’s list of restful sleep aids. According to Google, “Lavender is a calming scent that puts people in a better mood and helps create a sense of tranquility and peacefulness.” I ordered it, and I spray the bedding nightly now, but the verdict is still out as to whether it has helped with our sleep patterns or just made me reminisce about the Yardley Lavender soap my grandmother always used.
A white-noise machine by the bedside was yet another suggestion, but it was voted down by two of the three sleepers in our bedroom, Charlie and my spouse.
Unfortunately, improved sleep was still not happening for one family member even after he followed the above advice. What else to do? We bought 100 percent Egyptian, soft cotton sheets, and I thought for sure we had this household’s sleeping problems under control. But not so fast. The fitted sheet was evidently made for a deeper mattress, and wrinkled wads of extra material made me wonder if the princess and the pea had felt just as uncomfortable as my spouse seemed to feel as he tossed and turned all night.
I began searching for ways to make an ample contour sheet fit more tightly and snug. Enter suspenders. It appeared that suspenders for our bottom sheet might just be the solution. I did not know that sheet suspenders even existed, but we are now the owners of several sets of said suspenders. (If one set of sheet suspenders might work, why not buy two or three sets just to be sure?!) We now take the mattress off the bed, turn it upside down, clip the suspenders to diagonal corners of the fitted sheet to pull it tight, and replace the mattress in its upright position. Simple? Not really. The whole process takes about 30 minutes each week when the sheets are changed and tests the strength of our marriage at the same time.
I’m practicing my deep-breathing exercises as we clip and unclip suspenders every Saturday morning. I think I should spray the room with my lavender scent to help me stay calm and relaxed during this weekend ordeal. Maybe the smell of lavender will put me “in a better mood and create a sense of tranquility and peacefulness” as I tighten up my suspenders!