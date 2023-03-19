I haven’t been this excited since I was 17 and toured Europe on my own. I am now 70, and this thrill is not nearly so dangerous, but just as fun. It involves a new art or craft called junk journaling.
Creating junk journals is an art that began in Europe and is especially popular in England, Germany and Australia. It is becoming more widely practiced in Canada and the United States. Growing out of scrapbooks, the art morphed into junk journaling, which is called that because of its use of “junk” to form and decorate. What was called scrapbooking in the 1980s was also popular in the 19th century when it incorporated discarded items in its creations. Scrapbooking reached its zenith in 2004. When the 2008 economic crash hit our pocketbooks, people wanted ways to save on supplies, eventually discovering junk journals.
Junk journals are something of a rebellion against buying new things. Using recyclables and trash is truly an art form. Many of these journals use cereal boxes to create the covers or use a discarded book, stripped of its interior pages, as a cover. Because of the digital revolution, cast-off or free used books are easily found. Many embellishments use torn pages from books as decorative elements.
Practitioners of this art form were not satisfied with just turning trash into treasure, they began to seek out antique ephemera and new additions. So you might find a spreadsheet from 1887, handwritten in beautiful script, next to a receipt from a modern Egyptian coffee shop. Often, lace is sewn onto the edge of pages with a sewing machine.
Machine sewing on fabric, lace and paper is a pronounced feature of the modern junk journal. Many pages are creatively embellished with machine-sewn decorations, and each page is different. Also prominent is the use of pockets, collages, “belly bands” and hidden spaces. A belly band is a strap on the page, either vertical or horizontal, into which is tucked a paper item that can be journaled on. Collages are used on most pages, and often hidden away are papers that can be written on.
Recording your thoughts, hopes, dreams, poems, lists, etc., is the primary use of any junk journal. But, because of its unusual presentation, one is more likely to write down singular musings and creative ideas inspired by the extravagant appearance. It takes some getting used to because the format is so different, but once one has used the junk journal, it becomes the favored way to chronicle ideas.
If you would like to see a junk journal for yourself, just attend the OLLI office’s presentation during the Boneyard Arts Festival on April 15, noon to 4 p.m. There will be a table full of junk journals as part of that show.