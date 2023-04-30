I’ve always thought of Christmas as a magical season, but there was one time, years ago, when the magic loomed especially bright.
My husband, Jim, a retired spine surgeon, didn’t operate on a patient until all other treatment modalities had been exhausted and the patient was still suffering extreme discomfort. Therefore, most of his patients came out of surgery feeling very much better than they did before surgery. It was common for a patient to thank Jim for “giving me my life back!”
Because so many patients were happy with their surgical results, he frequently got small gifts from grateful patients. The most common gift was a plateful of chocolate chip cookies, which he usually brought home to share. It was easy to figure out that he loved chocolate chip cookies since he actually had an office decorated in the treat.
The second-most-common gift was something Star Wars- or Star Trek-related. Going into a doctor’s office with a life-sized Spock on the door was an immediate giveaway that Jim was a science-fiction fan.
But the best gift that Jim ever received was one that never made it home. Years ago, a patient arrived with a two-pound sack of morel mushrooms he had found, carefully cleaned and proudly presented to a surprised Jim. Jim, born and raised in Peoria, is not exactly a “big city” person, but he’s definitely not “small town” either. He was clueless about the glories of wild mushrooms and had no appreciation for what a wonderful gift he was being given.
Knowing Jim, I’m sure the generous mushroom hunter had no idea of how taken aback Jim was at his unusual gift. I’m sure that he had no idea that Jim’s first thought was something along the lines of “Oh my God, I’m going to be poisoned!” And I’m sure that he had no idea that Jim quickly gave away the mushrooms to his nurse and nurse practitioner, both small-town girls, both well aware of what a magnificent gift it was.
I, also a small-town girl, was horrified when Jim came home and told me about the mushrooms! I’m guessing I shrieked. I may have cried. Needless to say, Jim never again gave away anything to his nurses without checking with me first. However, no patient has ever again given Jim morel mushrooms.
Shortly thereafter, Jim and I were having dinner with our daughter Leslie and her husband, Joe, when the subject of mushrooms came up and I told them the story of the morel mushrooms. Joe, born and bred in the Chicago suburbs, was shocked at the idea of someone going out into the woods and picking mushrooms.
“How do you know which ones aren’t poisonous?” he asked.
And I realized that in fact I had no idea. In actuality, I know nothing about mushrooms. I just know a morel mushroom when I see one — and, sadly, I hadn’t seen one since I left for college. But growing up in a small town, I went mushroom hunting every spring. Mushroom season was always short and usually better if we had a rainy spring.
Mushrooms were cagey things, popping up in different places every year.
Everyone in my small town of Marshall had their favorite spots, and no one shared their mushroom secrets. My dad must have taught me what they look like when I was really small because I have no memory of wondering if what I found was poisonous.
But I have happy memories of tromping around the woods on my uncle’s farm with my dad, searching around trees and tree stumps and occasionally finding a mushroom to throw in my bag. I have memories of my dad going mushroom hunting and coming home with a bagful, proud smile on his face, the mighty provider bringing home our dinner. And I have wonderful memories of my mother cleaning the mushrooms, lightly breading them, and frying them in butter.
I have happy, happy memories of our family together, every spring, gathered around the table eating those small-town delicacies. And I have absolutely no memory of ever worrying about being poisoned!
“What did they taste like?” my son-in-law asked me.
“Delicious,” I told him.
Maybe it’s just as well that Jim didn’t bring home that bag of mushrooms, I thought at the time. Maybe they wouldn’t have tasted as good as I remembered.
And then …
Years after Jim’s mushroom fail, my daughter Jill and I stopped at the Firefly Grill in Effingham on our drive home from a vacation in Florida, and this famous farm-to-table restaurant had morel mushrooms on their appetizer menu. For $25 a quarter-pound. Ordinarily frugal, I immediately ordered two servings.
They were delicious! Just like I remembered.