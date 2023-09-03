It’s once again sweet corn season in Illinois, and, as usual in August, I’m remembering a contest my husband and I started many years ago.
When our son Steve was a new baby, and my husband Jim and I were naïve, new parents, we had long arguments about who would be Steve’s greater influence: I, the 24-hour-a-day at home, loving mother, or Jim, the less available, same gender, doting father?
Jim, ever the empirical scientist, proposed a contest. We would pick some activity that we each performed differently and observe over time who Steve modeled.
Picking an activity wasn’t easy. Jim and I are quite dissimilar in many ways that did not lend themselves to precise measurement. I tend to be messy, verbal and social, while Jim is neater, quieter, more reserved, but none of those traits were simple and easily defined.
I tended to lean politically left, and Jim tended to lean right, but that was hard to quantify — and, back in the pre-Trump days, didn’t seem particularly important.
I smoked back then and Jim didn’t, and he drank beer and I didn’t, but neither of us wanted a beer-drinking, cigarette-smoking toddler, and we wanted an activity that was not morally weighted.
Jim read science fiction and fixed broken things, while I read mysteries and romances and fixed dinners, but we were looking for an activity that wasn’t linked to cultural views of gender.
We were looking for a variable that was small, unobtrusive, insignificant. And in August, right at the beginning of sweet corn season in Illinois, we found it.
Jim ate his corn on the cob “typewriter” style — he started at one end, ate across to the other, and then started all over again. I, on the other hand, ate my corn on the cob around, rotating the cob as I ate.
Around or across? It was perfect, so insignificant that most people aren’t consciously aware of how they do it, no political link, no gender link, no moral link.
We agreed on the ground rule, which was “Do nothing except what you’ve always done,” and proceeded to watch Steve and later his sisters learn to eat corn.
Many, many years later it’s sweet corn season in Illinois once again, and I know that I will spend the next few weeks watching every one of my four children (and four grandchildren) eat corn “typewriter” style. Jim never gloats, but he does get a twinkle in his eye every time corn on the cob appears on our table.
Corn may be a little hard for me to swallow sometimes, but as I watch my four messy, verbal, social, and politically liberal adult children laughing at the dinner table, I think that I may have lost the sweet corn contest, but I may still be winning the war!