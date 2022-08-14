“We know they are lying, they know they are lying, they know we know they are lying, we know they know we know they are lying, but they are still lying!” — Attributed to Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
I once taught a Solzhenitsyn novel to high school kids, which was probably a bridge too far. “One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” was not exactly uplifting reading. It was Solzhenitsyn’s first novel, and it was based on his eight years in a Russian labor camp. Gruesome would be an understatement.
I thought of Solzhenitsyn as I prepared to write this essay. What would he think of the American version of lying today? After he was released from prison but banned from his native land, Solzhenitsyn lived in various countries around the world, including the United States. Surely in his years here in the 1970s he became aware of the unique capacity Americans have to accept the lie — both big and little.
My theory is that we are so saturated with the little lies, that it becomes second nature to accept the big ones. The author of the title of this essay, Bob Dylan, would surely agree.
Little lies fly at us daily. “Your call is important to us!” says the automated voice, which is of course a lie; if it were truly important to them, they would hire actual people fluent in English and trained to answer our questions. Advertising spits lies out like a machine gun. It is rare to see an advertisement that is not somehow based on a lie. “New and improved, but with the same great taste!”
And politicians! Yikes! Consider some of their more notable lies: the Gulf of Tonkin lie, told by Lyndon Johnson to expand the Vietnam war; the “Read my lips, no new taxes!” lie, told by George H. W. Bush to improve his electoral chances; the “I did not have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky” lie, told by Bill Clinton, to keep him in the White House; the weapons of mass destruction lie, told by George W. Bush to justify the Iraq war.
Lying among politicians is bipartisan. Republican leader Mitch McConnell lied when he said that the Ukraine crisis was the most important thing on the minds of the American people. No, it was not. Mostly, Americans are preoccupied with how to pay the rent and put food on the table in a dire economy. Yet broad spectrum lying about Ukraine — that it is a budding democracy, for example — had the desired effect. Suddenly Ukraine flag imagery started appearing on American lawns and on Facebook pages.
The current Liar in Chief is a person who lies even when he doesn’t need to, out of habit. If you’re old enough to recall his 1988 presidential campaign, perhaps you remember some of his whoppers. He plagiarized from a British politician and from Robert Kennedy; he told us that he had earned three undergraduate degrees when he had earned only one; he said he finished in the top half of his law school class when he finished in the bottom half.
America had a semblance of journalism back then, so his outrageous lies were exposed. But now all is forgiven. He is, after all, not Donald Trump! And so he rambles on — “It’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated ... Get the vaccine, and you won’t get COVID!” This lie was proved by his own infection, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s, after quadruple vaccinations.
It is rare when a big-time liar admits to a lie, but Dr. Deborah Birx has done just that. You may remember her with her running partner, Fauci, spewing balderdash from the White House briefing room in the early days of the pandemic. They promised that a “warp speed” vaccine was on the way and would soon be protecting Americans from the dreaded virus. But now she admits that this was untrue, and they knew it. A true vaccine is meant to stop infection and eradicate disease; both she and Fauci knew this vaccine would do neither.
What did this particular lie cost us? Massive lockdowns, failed businesses, schoolchildren pushed back in their learning and psychological development, the pitting of the noble vaccinated against the evil unvaccinated, an orgy of power granted to mediocre politicians under “emergency” justification, and mandates forcing Americans to decide between keeping a job or maintaining their bodily autonomy.
What would Solzhenitsyn think of all this? It’s not the Gulag Archipelago, but it’s not good, either. Democracies don’t last long on a foundation of lies. I’m sure he would agree.