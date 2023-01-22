It was an inauspicious start to the New Year, to say the least. My wife and I were bound for an appointment with my cardiologist on Jan. 3. We had just stepped onto the elevator at the clinic for our ride to the fourth floor when a young woman accosted my wife for not wearing a face mask. Upon what authority was she raising this matter, we asked. Did she work here?
No, she did not, she steamed, but she would get someone who did, and they would show us the error of our ways! And she added — as if it might grant her the credentials needed to sit in judgment of other people — she was the daughter of a clinic physician.
When we exited the elevator, a masked man got off at the same time and continued the drama by reporting us to a nearby receptionist. He gesticulated toward us and blurted out the nature of our crime: “No mask!”
I suppose if these two accusers had been right, they might have summoned security to have us removed, but, of course, they were not right. As the receptionist pointed out to the outraged man, the clinic had lifted the mask requirement that very morning.
He and his fellow accuser might have figured this out had they bothered to look around. The receptionist he was reporting us to was herself unmasked; the two receptionists in cardiology were unmasked; the nurse who summoned me was unmasked; even the woman who had checked us in downstairs was unmasked.
So did this information cause these two to apologize for their remarkable arrogance? Certainly not; the self-righteous are not familiar with the concept of mea culpa.
This, of course, was just one example of the damage done to our collective psyche by the pandemic, or more precisely, by the way it has been handled. Whoever is running this show has done a remarkable job of pitting citizen against citizen so as to distract us from the real culprits, such as the know-nothing politicians and the self-declared experts.
If you’ve lost friendships over this episode of American life — as have I — then you know what I’m talking about. It stings, but when you reflect on it, maybe a friendship that could not survive a disagreement over masks, or vaccines, or the relative worth of Anthony Fauci — maybe that wasn’t much of a friendship in the first place.
As unpleasant pandemic encounters go, our little kerfuffle on the elevator was small potatoes. There are doctors who have had their medical licenses revoked for merely suggesting that there might be a better way to treat this disease than a highly experimental vaccine that is not really a vaccine.
There are journalists who have been silenced by a conspiracy of the federal government and Big Tech, as has been shown in the Twitter revelations. There are a handful of prominent celebrities and athletes who have dared to question the mandates and suffered the consequences for doing so.
And there are our schoolchildren who are now years behind in their academic and social development thanks to the ignorant approach of know-nothing adult “experts” who have assumed a power to which they are not entitled.
We are now in the third year of this “emergency,” and there’s no end in sight. Governors in states all around Illinois have finally relaxed their emergency powers, but our governor, who is said to have lofty political ambitions, has not. And the president, who has great difficulty navigating his way from one end of a sentence to the other, has kept his as well.
As we reflect on all this, we ought to contemplate what we should have learned. One lesson is how easy it is to surrender our humanity to fear. We should have fought back, but we recoiled and accepted whatever reductions of our freedom the emissaries of fear called for.
But we will have other opportunities. In October, prominent entities like Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation met in Brussels to discuss the next pandemic, which they labeled “Catastrophic Contagion.” This one, they told us, will target children and young adults.