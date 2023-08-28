In my early youth, I was a good Catholic boy. I went to a Catholic grade school and was taught there by an order of no-nonsense nuns. Classroom discipline was a high priority — you didn’t talk unless called on. There was no tolerance of friendly banter.
But after school, on the bus ride home, it was a different story. Some days I learned more on that bus than I did in class — serious things — but for the most part our conversation was light-hearted.
A particular star of our bus ride colloquium was my friend Dickie J., a budding raconteur, even as an eighth-grader. His favorite topics were the priests he served as an altar boy, about whom he knew many details.
One Monday, he seemed especially eager to tell us of a new priest, Father R., who had arrived Sunday to say his first parish Mass. He was young and outgoing. He introduced himself to the altar boys in the church sacristy, where they had set out the accoutrements of Mass — the vestments, the chalice and ciborium, the communion wafers, and the cruets for the wine and water.
Father R. was pleased with it all, except for the cruets. He shook his head and said, “Oh no, boys. These will never do! When I say Mass, we use the large cruets!” He then produced two cruets that were double the size of those he disfavored. Father R. then poured a few drops of water into one, and a generous amount of communion wine into the other. He had filled it to the top, said Dickie, before he put the stopper in.
The result was a Mass like none Dickie had seen. Things went along smoothly until the Offertory, when Father R. turned to the altar boys for the water and wine. Dickie’s partner poured the water, which Father R. needed little of, while Dickie poured the wine. For that Father R. held the chalice steady, and showed no signs of stopping the pouring until the chalice was filled nearly to the top.
He then ritualistically set the chalice on the altar, genuflected, and lifted the cup high above his head. Dickie worried that it was so full Father R. might spill some, but the priest managed to get it back to his lips and sipped it briefly, before tilting his head so far back that the stem of the chalice was pointing straight up. After Father R. set the empty cup down, Dickie heard a distinct belch, and wondered whether others in attendance might have heard it too.
The rest of the Mass saw a wobbly Father R. distribute communion with an uncertain gait. Dickie held the thin brass saucer under each parishioner’s chin so Father R. might be prevented from dropping a host on the floor. When Mass was over, the boys followed the unsteady priest back into the sacristy, happy that he had made it through the doorway without crashing into the wall.
Why has this memory lived many decades in me? Catholic orthodoxy portrayed priests as God’s emissaries, so to hear of one acting tipsy at Mass stuck with me.
The subject came up again many decades later in a phone conversation I had with Dickie, with whom I had not spoken since our days as high school students at Loyola Academy. He had become an attorney in Philadelphia; I, a teacher in Illinois.
I brought up the Father R. story in all its hilarity. There was a pause, then Dickie replied: “I have no idea what you’re talking about!” I was astonished. “But you told the story, Dick!” No remonstrations could persuade him otherwise. To him, it had never happened.
I don’t know how to explain such things, but I have been on the other end of forgotten memories, too. I once received a letter from a former student, Ms. B., who thanked me for an offhand comment I had made in class decades before. I had rebuked some students who seemed overly pleased with their passing but low grades on a test in my class. “Why are you so satisfied with mediocrity?” I had asked them. This registered with Ms. B., who said it had inspired her in her further education, which led to a degree in medicine. But the thing is — I have no recollection of saying that sentence, though it is not unlike the sort of pithy remarks I often did make.
Memory is strange. It is not a file on a hard drive. Experience enters the brain and begins its labyrinthine path into memory. Some memories become dreams of memories; others, like Dickie’s story of Father R., remain unquestionably true — at least to me.