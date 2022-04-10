Many years ago in a galaxy far away (or so it seems), I taught American literature to high school kids. Included in the curriculum in those days were the writings of Henry David Thoreau. His most famous work was “Walden,” the story of the two years he spent living near Walden Pond in Concord, Mass.
Thoreau built a cabin on the property with the permission of its owner, Ralph Waldo Emerson, who had been Thoreau’s mentor. Emerson had written a fine essay called “Self-Reliance” extolling the virtues of the solitary life. Thoreau put the idea of self-reliance to the test by his experiment to “live deliberately” in the woods, “to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what I had to teach, and not when I came to die, discover that I had not lived.”
Thoreau talked of how one could find a spot on the ground, take a seat and observe a world of nature that heretofore had been invisible. For example, he wrote of observing a battle royal between two rival groups of ants, the blacks and the reds, who for whatever reason seemed determined to fight it out to the death.
I found Thoreau fascinating and inspiring, but most of my students did not. In assigning blame, I would fault their teacher — and not Thoreau — for their lack of enthusiasm.
Thoreau did come to life for many, though, when we got to his famous essay “Civil Disobedience.” This work had been inspired by real events.
Thoreau’s happy life at Walden Pond had been interrupted by the local tax collector, who informed Thoreau that he was several years delinquent in paying the poll tax required of all citizens. Thoreau declined — not out of parsimony, but as a matter of principle. He didn’t like handing over money to a government that allowed slavery and promoted the Mexican-American war.
That government did what most governments do to the likes of Thoreau — it threw him in jail. In a story that may be apocryphal, it is said that Thoreau was visited that night in his jail cell by his friend Emerson, who exclaimed — “Henry, Henry, Henry! What are you doing in there?” In answe,r it is alleged that Thoreau replied — “Waldo, Waldo — the real question is, what are you doing out there?”
And therein was the concept of civil disobedience born. Thoreau asserted that it was the righteous citizen’s obligation to stand up to government misconduct. One must break a lesser law, if necessary, to draw attention to a greater wrong. And one must be willing to suffer the consequences for doing so.
Thoreau’s message resonated for decades after. No less than the likes of Mahatma Gandhi and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. embraced it. India’s liberation from British imperialism and America’s civil-rights movement were both founded on the principles of civil disobedience. King’s famous “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” promoted civil disobedience as an obligation to counter the excesses of an out-of-control government.
As for me, I am reminded of “Civil Disobedience” every year around tax time. I wish I had Thoreau’s courage to resist. I would be fine if the thousands I pay to the government went for the real needs of the people, but I resent every penny I surrender for the bloated military-industrial complex, the rogue CIA that goes around causing havoc the world over, and the salaries of unelected bureaucrats who gnaw away at the constitutional rights of the citizens.
As for the U.S. Congress, I stand by former President Harry Truman’s declaration that anyone who leaves government service in Washington richer than when he started is a criminal. By my calculation, that means that most of the 535 members of Congress today ought to be sitting somewhere else — in a jail cell, preferably. But then again, I always was a tough grader.
So where would Thoreau fit in today’s world? On the outside looking in, I would say. To answer the question I posed in the title of this piece — of course Thoreau would be bounced from Twitter, and all the other social-media bastions of censorship, if he were ever allowed on them in the first place.
An essay like “Civil Disobedience” flies in the face of a world that crushes dissent and loathes rational discourse. That world is controlled by The Powers that Should Not Be, and as long as we allow it, it’s the world we deserve.