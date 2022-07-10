I was single, not a student, stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. After marking time in the Korean War-era barracks, I was allowed to move off-base to Urbana. I became good friends with several arts majors at the University of Illinois — singers, dancers, actors — and lovely lasses all. One light-duty Friday afternoon, Karen Littwin from Alpha Omicron Pi joined me for a Chanute visit.
I wanted her to see my cheerful Air Force colleagues and crew, and because she was adorable, being seen with me could only improve my reputation. This is, I think, typical thinking when a male and 24 years old.
It was Friday, Dec. 9, 1977. The weather report said light snow, and there were no warnings, so we set out. But it quickly got worse as we arrived at Chanute. Winds kicked up and began blowing accumulated snow onto the roads.
The Information Office had the top floor at the command center/HQ. We casually made it up the stairs, but didn’t get all the way. They heard us coming and, from the landing, told us the Illinois State Police announced they had already closed Interstate 57 and were about to close U.S. 45, the only way back.
Shocked, we turned around and raced back down to my trusty 1970 Plymouth Duster. Our casual little play date was over; now I was worried. Karen had a Friday night study group and a Saturday morning final. We had to get back to the UI.
My Duster slushed to the west gate, following tire tracks that were disappearing in the accumulating snow. Out on U.S. 45, the state police had a roadblock just south of the gate. The southbound lanes to our right were already drifted shut, and they were soon closing the northbound lanes on the other end of our escape route, 12 miles south of us in Urbana.
I rolled down my window and the officer asked where we were going. And that is when I made the fateful decision. It would look very bad to the command staff if their newspaper editor got arrested. I’d like to say I carefully calculated that we had a good chance of making it, and if I explained it to the officer, he would simply step aside and wave us on through. Sure. Of course he wouldn’t.
I lied to the cops.
I told him we were just going a bit further down the road to the trailer park. He gazed at the blowing snow, then back at us — the honest-looking young airman and the adorable, earnestly smiling sorority girl, who he probably thought was my wife — and he told us to drive safely, waved us past and climbed back into his cruiser.
I drove slowly, slowly toward the trailer-park driveway until I couldn’t see their cruiser behind me in the blowing snow. I figured now they couldn’t see me, either. I roared off like Batman and crossed over into the northbound lanes, going the wrong way, but the only way south.
I had a good amount of power with a 318 V-8, plus new winter tires, but the little drifts were getting bigger and bigger. In for a penny, in for a pound. I figured we could make it; we’d just come that way a half-hour before. We blasted through the growing, snowy speed bumps, losing some speed with each impact, then racing on to the next, like a speed boat chopping through waves. Whump! Whump!
Since the northbound lanes were closed ahead of us, there wouldn’t be any traffic coming at us head-on. I hoped.
When we got close to Urbana, I cut back over to the southbound lanes just before the other state police roadblock. When we appeared out of the blowing snow, they just stared. Where did these two come from? But they didn’t follow us. Success!
I got Karen back to her sorority house in time for her study group. From all the faces in the windows, everybody knew we’d arrived. They’d heard my trusty Duster rumbling and growling like a dragster. I’d torn off the muffler and a chunk of the exhaust system.
But it was worth it. I got two good stories: I saved a lady in distress — although I’d unintentionally put her in peril in the first place — and I became a fugitive from justice and the Illinois State Police. It’s not exactly “Die Hard,” but as close as I could get. I’m sure any statute of limitations ran out long ago.
I hope.