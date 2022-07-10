Surprise, Jym married a UI grad. He drummed for Christian band Petra and was a magazine writer/editor and freelance writer/joke-ghostwriter. He was a radio DJ in Champaign at WBGL and WLRW, then at KFRC in San Francisco, where he did radio/TV/movies voice-acting. He later produced church services and retired in 2020. He collects TV/movie props and music memorabilia while working on two books, and he’s still trying to clean out his home office.