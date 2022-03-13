I am not totally certain why I ran for elective office, now two years beyond two decades ago. But I do know it was one of the hardest things I have ever done.
Previously, I had been appointed to a number of ad hoc city of Champaign committees. I had also served on the Human Relations Commission and was chair of the Plan Commission for four terms.
The Champaign City Council is nonpartisan and thus perfect for a committed centralist independent who demurs in declaring allegiance to a political party — partly because, as Groucho Marx quipped, “I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.”
Running for city council did seem like the next logical step. But was it only trajectory? Certainly, it was ego.
There are many stories to tell and lessons learned from the experience. Many of those are how nasty politics can be, even on a local level. But those are for another day.
This story is about slugging in the trenches. Running for an elective office was then and still is about connecting — pressing the flesh and the proverbial kissing of babies. In short, going door to door and trying to sell yourself.
For the uninitiated, one of the best tools political parties have is what is known as “walking papers.” These are lists of the records of registered voters who voted in a party primary. With these in hand, a candidate simply walks past every door that does not have a registered voter behind it. Why knock there? And if you are pressed for time or tired or both, you can also walk past the door of those who vote too infrequently.
Though Champaign’s consolidated election is nonpartisan, most everybody who pays attention knows the politics of the sitting council members. The mayor at the time was Republican. I felt it was proper to meet with the mayor and ask his opinion on my plans to run.
Thus, one fall morning, I found myself having breakfast with the mayor at Carmon’s. After I told him my plans, his first question was, “Do you intend to run against me for mayor the next time?” I assured him I had no ambition to be mayor. Subsequent to that, he offered his help, including the Republican Party’s “walking papers” for Champaign.
In my time on a city commission, I also became friends with an individual who had risen to chair of the Champaign Democratic Party. I also sought their opinion.
“I will not come out publicly for your candidacy, but behind the scenes, do know I support you,” they said. “I have known and worked with your opponent over the years and do not want to burn that bridge. But let me give you the Democratic Party’s ‘walking papers’; they will prove useful.”
Thus, I began my long walk, door to door, as a candidate. I had information on every registered voter’s political leanings and voting habits.
I needed it. The council districts are ridiculously large to the point of being worthless as to neighborhood representation. I had more voters in my district than the entire village of Rantoul. I set out with the mission of knocking on every door that had a registered voter behind it. Between the primary in February and the general election in April, I managed it.
Some days, I felt like a postal worker, as there was sleet, snow, rain and dark of night. Being a born introvert, it was a battle to come home from work, put on tennis shoes, drive to some neighborhood and then walk for hours, day after day. But I did it.
With trial and error, I developed a standard introductory patter, part of which was to ask if there were any city issues of particular concern to the individual who opened the door.
It educated me in how ignorant my fellow citizens were about city government. I was asked several times my stance on abortion. I explained that had nothing to do with city council. A large number of people went into detailed complaints about schools and parks. I explained that those were the purview of two other governmental bodies, not the council.
On only three occasions did I actually find a registered voter who knew what matters the city was currently dealing with. One voter actually said, in a surprised tone, “We have a city council?”
I lost that election by just a handful of votes. It was one of the hardest things I had ever done, and it left me feeling empty and discouraged. At a party a few months later, Michael Frerichs, Illinois’ current state treasurer, said, “You have a great future. We need you. Don’t worry; you will win the next one.” I responded, “Don’t worry; there will not be a next one for me.”
That year, the city council was scheduled to redraw its districts. It took them a long time. I routinely bumped into the long-standing council member at the post office. I said to him one day, “What took you so long to get the redistricting done?”
He smiled and said, “Well, your opponent in the last election did not want you in his district the next time around. The only place for you would be my district. I did not want you, either. We had some horse-trading to do. Once I got what I wanted, I agreed to change which street that line went down, and now, you are in my district.”
Standing for election, voters, politicians — all discouraged me about our democracy. I was especially discouraged by my fellow citizens’ ignorance.
One fall day a year or two after the election, an older gentleman walked by while I was raking leaves in my front yard. He stopped and said: “I did not vote for you. Let me tell you why.”
“STOP RIGHT THERE,” I said. “I lost the election. I am a private citizen. I do not care what you think. Please keep on walking.”
He was old then; he is certainly dead by now. Or at least, I hope he is.