True story: During the time a Chinese spy balloon invaded U.S. airspace, my wife and I experienced all sorts of electrical calamities.
On the day the balloon entered U.S. airspace, our refrigerator went on the fritz. It began with a loud constant buzzing sound near the ice maker. When the buzzing sound ended that night, the ice making ended.
I did what my dad taught me as a young boy, banging the side of the refrigerator hard three times with the palm of my hand. Dad said the first thump was to wake it up, the second was to realign the parts that were out of line, and the third was a warning shot that if it did this again, it’d wind up at the landfill.
Whacking the side of the fridge didn’t work for me — probably because nothing’s mechanical anymore, and there are no parts to realign. Everything’s digital, meaning the refrigerator is run by an electronic circuit board, which, evidently, is unresponsive to hand slapping.
The next day, as the spy balloon continued its drift into the heartland, our refrigerator gave up the ghost, first slowly losing its cool, then plunging into electronic oblivion.
But — and I think this is significant — once the malevolent balloon had left our shores days later, and was shot down, the refrigerator started humming away and cooling like nothing had happened.
I suspected something special had happened. My suspicion was that the spy balloon carried in its payload a digital destroyer doohickey that discharged some disabling ray to discombobulate my fridge’s digital controls.
It was only a working hypothesis.
When the repairman I called days before finally showed up, the refrigerator was working perfectly. I relayed to him my working theory that some sort of electronic ray gun within that Chinese balloon had scrambled the fridge’s transistors. He smiled, quickly closed his tool bag, and said “Well, gotta run.”
OK, “that’s just anecdotal” you say. Well then, how about these apples: My television remote starting acting really weird at the same time. I couldn’t change the volume on our Dish remote. I changed the batteries, hit every button twice, then, for good measure, whacked it three times hard with the palm of my hand.
My wife, being somewhat of a technology savant, saw me struggling with the remote and asked “Did you whack it three times real hard?”
Finally, she picked up another remote that didn’t work on our Dish channels. Except — eureka!!!! — now it worked, but only for the volume function and nothing else.
Somehow, the binary bits embedded in the digital doodads of our Dish remote that dealt with “Volume” had jumped the snark — leaping magically from one remote to another.
Well we were technically flummoxed, I’ll tell you that. But we both now realized that we had now garnered a strong data set of two simultaneous Twilight Zone worthy experiences within one day. We had established a correlation and began to grow in confidence that the causation was that spooky Made-In-China thingamajig floating overhead.
OK, we concede that correlation and causation are often tossed together irresponsibly by any number of zealots, grievance warriors or conspiracy whacks. But … but, what if I added that at the same time our clothes dryer suddenly quit drying clothes? Not only that, but when I showed up for my weekly blood test, my appointment was mysteriously lost in the clinic’s computer system: “We don’t have you down for this week” pleaded the perplexed receptionist.
But of course they didn’t have my appointment. Because that flyover Chinese ray gun gizmo was good, really good — much better than our military is willing to admit.
The Chinese weren’t spying on our missile bases. No. It’s obvious to me that they were doing a test run of their digital destroyer whatchamacallit. And that, my fellow citizens, is how they plan to conquer the world. That and TikTok.