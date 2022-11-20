My sister was smarter than me, much nicer, and infinitely better looking. Her only “fault” (to me) was her near perfection. In the event of an ordinary, everyday minor sibling squabble — such as the time she jabbed a pencil into my hand and I reflexively rammed a fork into her shoulder — guess who got blamed?
Besides a haunting image of her running to mom, crying, that fork jiggling back and forth, I also still have that piece of lead in my hand. A short 66 years later, I sit in the same town where I was jabbed, staring at this piece of lead in my hand while wondering what lead’s half-life is and why my bodily juices haven’t devoured it.
Melinda had everything. Unfortunately, she also had diabetes, almost dying at age 7 when she went into a coma. After that, it was three shots a day, food weighed to the ounce, constant worry that insulin shock or coma was just a few carbs away — too few or too many — back when diabetes control really was rocket science.
My mother had to switch careers, becoming a stay-at-home mom with a beauty shop in the living room, to take care of Melinda. It was under these unfortunate circumstances that I stuck a fork in her shoulder.
I tried to atone. One way was to dance with Melinda. I was her foil; she was the teenager wanting to fast dance to rock ’n roll. She watched “American Bandstand” and needed someone to practice what she saw on TV, someone who wouldn’t laugh, someone who owed her big time.
I thought “well, I’m going to need to fast dance myself one of these days,” plus there was this fork-shame-debt I owed. So I acquiesced.
We actually became fairly good at fast dancing, mastering the various twirls, spins and arm-bridge crossovers. So good that when Tuscola High finally got the “Big Invite” to dance on Channel Three’s (WCIA) “At the Hop” program, my sis and I went as a couple.
The Hop was a big deal. There were only three channels we could get on TV in 1961 — black-and-white only — and usually unwatchable because of problems with horizontal and vertical disturbances that drove people crazy. Modulating dials with the precision of a brain surgeon and slapping the side of the TV while simultaneously manipulating the aluminum foil-wrapped antenna usually did nothing to help.
Captain Eddy (Ed Mason) was the host. The theme song was Danny and the Junior’s 1957 rock anthem “At the Hop.” It went: “Bah-bah-bah-bah-bah-bah-...” for about ten minutes before kicking in with “You can rock it, you can roll it. You can slop and you can stroll it at the hop. When the record starts spinnin’ you calypso when you chicken at the hop.” (Where have the great lyricists gone?)
We danced as the camera moved around the small TV studio, each couple launching into increasingly complex, athletic moves as the camera neared them. I remember 15 to 20 couples packed in like canned sardines. There were slow dances to give us a break from fast dancing. There were special dances (e.g., the Stroll) and a spotlight dance.
It was the spotlight dance we all both feared and craved. Craved for the glory and fame of TV immortality if we danced great. Feared for the horror and shame of TV immortality if we flopped. What if, for example, we almost strangled each other during a complex double-bridge crossover move, or flung our partner out into the mosh pit in a moment of rock ’n roll exuberance?
We didn’t get picked. I can’t remember who did — maybe Danny and Jeryl? It was all so long ago. Melinda was a sweet 16; I was a gangly, shy 14.
Melinda died 33 years ago. Diabetes claimed the last dance.
But, I got to dance with her at the height of her beauty, won out over all manner of suitors, all because I was there for all those practices — the perfect partner — because I “owed” her, because she was my only sister, me her only brother. Mambo mates at heart.
And when I look at that little piece of lead still lying there under my skin, I see Melinda spinning underneath my long reach, her shoulder length auburn hair floating in space, smiling, eyes sparkling, lost in youthful joy, not wanting the moment, the day, the time to end.