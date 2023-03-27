Have you ever gone overboard in trying to make someone’s special day extra special?
Despite my best intentions, I often overshoot the runway of their happiness.
For example, in 1974, just home from the Army, I decided to celebrate my parents’ wedding anniversary with a dinner at the area’s top restaurant at the time: the Lamplighter in Urbana.
Bad idea. Mom and Dad were common, farm-reared folks with simple food tastes. One day when I caught them leaving home, they said they were heading out to (the former) Burnham Hospital in Champaign. I said “who’s sick?” They laughed and said “No one. We’re going up to eat in their cafeteria. They have good, inexpensive food. Hospital cafeterias are the best.”
My common sense screamed out to ditch the Lamplighter idea. But the “shoot for the moon” part of my brain won out.
Mom and Dad finally agree to go, probably thinking this highfalutin’ phase of mine would pass, and soon the old Mike would join them in the basement of Carle Hospital for, say, a nice Beef Manhattan.
Heading north on Route 45 on the day in question, we passed the old Red Wheel Restaurant. Dad looked over at it and said “They’ve got great food there.” I heard him sigh as I drove past it.
I turned right on Green Street and headed to Urbana. Passing by the former Deluxe Cafe, Dad excitedly piped up: “Son, you can get the best fish sandwich in the world there.” Error codes were flashing red in that part of my brain dealing with “restaurant choices for parents who like hospital food.”
Finally at the Lamplighter, the first problem was the menu. Though mostly in English, much of it was in French. While trying to explain “Les Poissons et Crustaches” to Dad, the wine steward appeared table side.
Wearing a black tuxedo, his shiny wine paraphernalia hanging from his neck, he asked my father, in a heavy French accent, “Bonjour, may I hep you?” My dad quickly replied “I’d like chopped chuck.”
The sommelier froze in befuddlement, like he’d stumbled into a bad episode of “Hee Haw,” before collecting himself to stiffly ask: “Shopped Shuck?”
Things did not improve. My idea flopped. I had, once again, “over-egged” the cake of life.
As we drove home, I groveled, repeatedly promising my parents to never to do this to them again. My dad seemed pleased with this announcement by asking “How about Mercy Hospital next week, son?”
It was the resurfacing of this old memory that made me think twice of my plan to celebrate my wife’s birthday last week by putting on the big city dog — you know: hitting the shops, living and eating large in Indy.
When I mentioned my plans, Beck didn’t smile, saying “I don’t know? I just want to be with you doing things around here.”
She stressed the comfort of staying home, avoiding the long drive and the traffic congestion, and avoiding big crowds of frenzied folks acting like they’re on the way to the Emergency Room.
So I scrapped the urban extravaganza idea. Instead, we went backcountry, lazily driving the country roads through the wonderful Amish countryside. Eventually winding up at Arthur, we ate ice cream at a favorite grocery store before heading downtown to Jerry Winters Art Gallery.
There, Jerry, a former Broadway performer — and upon hearing this was Beck’s birthday — sat down at his Steinway to serenade her.
“What song do you want me to sing to your wife?” he asked. I replied “How about Anthony Newley’s ‘Who Can I Turn To.’”
He started playing then belted out singing: “Who can I turn to/ When nobody needs me,/ My heart wants to know. ... And maybe tomorrow/ I’ll find what I’m after/ I’ll throw off my sorrow/ Beg, steal or borrow my share of laughter/ With you, I could learn to/ With you on the new day ...”
Just beautiful, followed by a rousing “Happy birthday” song. I looked over at Beck and thought she might cry.
Perfect. Then later, supper out with good friends: conversation, laughter and good food that I could pronounce. Perfect piled on perfect.
And when we got home that night, it was perfect squared when Beck got a happy birthday call from her beloved cousin and family in Florida. Lots of laughter and warm reminiscing.
Finally, safe inside our home, on the couch, Beck now in comfy PJs, we watched “Murder She Wrote,” where Angela Lansbury solves a murder in the same formulaic fashion she’s done in the previous 4,687 episodes we’ve seen.
I looked over and asked Beck how her birthday went. “Perfect” she said, smiling wide, tugging her blanket up around her neck, almost purring in contentment, before blinking off to start a new year.
And I thought, yes: “With you I could learn to/ With you on the new day …”