In the ’60s, on Saturday nights, there was a dance at the Tuscola Community Building known as The Wick. It featured live rock ’n roll bands of the region, bands like Lois Lee and The Rockets, Jim Easter and the Artistics and The Shattertones.
Teens came from all over Douglas County and beyond. The Tuscola guys were mesmerized by some of the exotic girls who showed up. I say “exotic” because out-of-town girls had that unknown, mysterious allure to them. Not that Tuscola girls weren’t fantabulous — they were. But we knew them so well, having been in class with them for 12 years. We were friends. And while friendship might be warm and comforting and familiar, it’s not rip-your-heart-out exotic.
I’m talking about that purely theoretical, idealized dream gal you’d sell the farm for and move to Albania to herd goats, if that’s what it took.
But first, there was dancing, of which there were two: fast and slow. During fast dances, the gals often danced with each other while most guys formed a large circle around this sea of gyrating beauty, quietly watching (for the right person) and waiting (for the right time).
I was always so indecisive — they all looked great to me — and averse to rejection, I often waited too long. Just as I screwed up my courage and took a step toward the dance floor, the lights flipped on, the band sacked the drums and everyone headed out.
The fast dances included the Mashed Potato, the Swim, the Monkey and the ever-popular Jerk. Few guys could master the precision choreography demanded by these complicated dances, so we usually passed on fast dancing.
Slow dancing was another matter. Guys always waited for the Platters’ 1959 classic “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.” Very slow and romantic.
Back then, slow dancing was an art form. Experienced guys knew just where to place the intertwined hands and how close you could cradle the gal in your arms without violating some slow-dance norm — imposed by wary adult chaperones.
If it was my first dance with someone I didn’t know, I often held them so far away that we were dancing in different time zones. I longed to pull her back to Central Standard Time.
I looked around and noticed some couples had melded into one, the guy’s arms wrapped tight around the girl — like a double Heimlich for the back — the girl’s arms locked around his neck. Today, this is known as a felony.
Usually, these “two became one” couples were going steady. You could tell from the mohair wrapped around a huge ring on her finger, being his class ring. Back then, if you could get a gal to wrap some mohair around something you own and display it on her person, well, the time for taking her home to meet Mom was near.
The haircut of the day for a guy was either a flat top or a duck’s tail, where the hair on the side was grown a little longer, lathered in some gel lotion and combed straight back where the two sides met in the rear in a little swirly tuft — not unlike, say, Donald Duck’s derriere. Add a spit curl on the front and you were Elvis.
I was already going so bald that many girls mistook me for an adult chaperone, which explained why, when I walked toward them as “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” started to play, they ran away. That had to be it.
Girls dressed classily, many wearing Jackie Kennedy shift dresses. But mini-skirts were new on the scene, and as they gained popularity, the Wick exploded in popularity for teen males.
Admittedly, tension hung in the air, as these dances presented an opportunity for finding a mate. And that led to some problems, often aggravated by malt-based muscle relaxants.
The problem was when two males were interested in one female. When that happened, it could devolve into outright battle.
Once or twice, I briefly thought about confronting the taunts of another. But then it seemed that behind every opponent I selected to challenge — based upon them being much smaller than me — there stood a huge monster of a best friend/fighter standing right behind them, scowling at me.
When that happened, I turned around to see who was going to stand with me — “Who stands with Mike Carroll?” I asked out loud, turning around and noticing my friends rushing toward the restroom.
Oh my, what an emotionally powerful and memorable time.
And that music! I’ll go to my grave thinking of the Shattertones singing “Hi Ho Silver” where, at the end, they belted out: “BBBBRRRRRRRRR-diggggiiii-uh-mau-mau, a-poppa-uh-mau-mau, a-poppa-uh-mau-mau, digggggiiiiuuuhhhh-mau-mau, poppa-uh-mau-mau, a-poppa-uh-mau-mau ...”
These inspirational words guided my generation in crucial future life decisions.
Too bad we had no idea what they meant.