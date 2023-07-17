The corn is tasseling, the silk on the ear is growing, pollination is near, and my thoughts turn back to the worst job I ever had: detasseling.
In the summer of 1959, at the tender age of 12, I along with many other “townies” — guys and gals — was introduced to the lost art of hand detasseling.
Dekalb, a seed corn plant in the southwest corner of Tuscola, was a large employer for Tuscola. Both of my parents worked there at one time. As a little ankle-biter, I remember tugging on my mother’s blue jeans as she and other women stood along side a conveyor belt of seed corn ears sliding by, grabbing ears to manually shuck and de-kernel them.
My dad had been the warehouse man there for many years, stacking sacks of seed corn high unto the rafters of a large warehouse where I, by then a snot-nosed shaver, was allowed to play in those stacks. High up among the web of metal roof trusses, atop the stacks, I imagined I was king of the corn sacks.
By ’59, dad had moved on to a job at the new chemical plant west of town. But he decided in ’59 that another in a long line of Carrolls on Dekalb’s payroll would not hurt the household budget, what with me begging for blue suede shoes after seeing Elvis on the Ed Sullivan shoe ... I mean show.
This was the only time in my life I had an inside track on a job. And it was wasted on jerking tassels from corn stalks for 85 cents an hour. Why couldn’t dad have been a bank vice president?
You might not think it’s that hard to jerk a tassel out of its tassel-holder thingamajig. And, for one tassel, it’s not. But when for 10 hours you whiz up and down miles and miles of rows of corn streaming by, jerking tassels hard and fast, well, you can get wrist-weary pretty quick.
Six of us rode on a metal platform within a wire cage, attached to long legs of a spider-like machine that — OK — crawled more than whizzed through the field. The less fortunate of us had to walk the corn.
Of course, the degree of how hard detasseling was depended upon how fast the driver of this machine drove through the field. And that variable depended upon (a) whether the driver was young and handsome; and (b) had a hot date that night.
It was my misfortune to have a crew boss driver nicknamed Fabian the Greek God.
And oh those temperature extremes: freezing in the morning, boiling hot in the afternoon. We headed out to the fields in the back of a farm truck when it was still pitch dark and started jerking away at the crack of dawn. As we went through the field at dawn, the dense corn was dripping wet with heavy dew. From the belt down, you were shivering. The top half was OK for a little while, until it started cooking as the sun rose. The problem was that your bottom half, down in the dark, wet corn, was still cold.
At around 9 a.m. or so, the temperature below your belt and above your belt were so extremely out of balance that tiny thunderheads boiled upon around the belt line with an occasional crackle of lightning around the zipper. Some yelling was heard.
Worse than belt-line micro storms were the horrendous working conditions. Take restrooms: There were none. Your only option for relief, assuming you were lucky enough to hold the call of nature at bay until the next break, was to slink off into the cornfield. In case you could not hold the call of nature at bay, then the “slink” into the corn field was more like a crab walk.
As for water, during rare breaks there was something that perhaps once resembled water. But, as the day progressed, the water heated up and thickened into a kind of gruel: full of straw and grass, and crickets, either dead or swimming for their life, plus some other stuff we never identified. We were so hot and thirsty, we still drank — I mean chewed — it up.
Detasseling was such unsavory work that local kids soon refused to work in the corn fields by the late ’60s and early ’70s. Eventually Dekalb had to manufacture this machine, called the Tassel-Terminator, with its whirling blades of death, to simply lop off the tassels.
Personally, I know of no one from that era that desired or pursued a career in detasseling. Myself, I continued this hard, hot work for three more years before deciding to get serious about my grades, attend college and pursue a career — any career — that involved a floor, four walls, a roof and air conditioning. OH, and rest rooms. AND a water fountain.
I was done with thunderstorms boiling up around my waist.