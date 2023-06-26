Around this time of year, small towns like Tuscola gain a few new citizens migrating from larger cities. There are some big differences between living in, say, Champaign-Urbana and Tuscola. In a Welcome Wagon spirit, I’d like to provide some tips that might smooth your transition.
First, we keep to ourselves — by and large — and respect our neighbor’s right of privacy. Having said that, perhaps I should add that we don’t consider much of anything “private.” Take your net worth. We want to know what it is.
I know. It’s none of our business. Hey, I understand. I fought it myself all my life, but eventually, I accepted the inevitable and published my net worth statement in the newspaper. This has created great peace in my life — not hiding desired information from my beloved fellow citizen. You, too, can have great peace. Just tell us. Medical information, too. We crave the medical data of others — can’t get enough of it — as it is truly the lifeblood of small-town existence. Recent surgeries? Hemoglobin count? What happened to that gall bladder? There is nothing more bonding in a small town than sharing one’s medical condition with neighbors and friends.
And the reason we do these things are many, all good. Small-town culture treasures egalitarianism. The highest compliment is that you are “common.” We don’t like people who think they’re better than the rest. “Stick your head above the crowd, and you get it chopped off,” we were warned in the first grade. So if you share your financial status and medical health data with us, we’ll sing common praises to you.
Life here is very intimate and trusting, another hallmark of small-town life. I always say that the best thing in life is to be known and loved by everyone. The second best is to be known and hated by everyone. The worst is to be unknown. In a small town, you’re guaranteed a top-two finish.
And don’t ask someone you meet, “How are you doing today?” unless you want to hear the truth, especially about their medical condition in great detail. Tuscola is too small for glibness.
Admittedly, sometimes our intimacy presents a problem. Take, for example, the common problem of driving by each other on a daily basis. This is not a problem in Champaign. In my 70-plus years of driving around Champaign-Urbana, I’ve never waved at anyone.
In Tuscola, sometimes we drive by the same person maybe three or four times within the span of 10 or 20 minutes, especially when we’re looking for a gap in the blocked railroad crossings or driving continuous loops downtown until a parking spot opens up exactly in front of the store we want to visit.
Small-town friendliness demands a wave (and a smile) the first time, and usually the second. But the third and fourth are problematic. If we wave wildly all four times, we run the risk of being labeled a lunatic or stalker.
Since we are moderate by nature and don’t believe in overdoing it, those third and fourth close encounters of the car-kind are touchy. If we don’t wave and just blankly stare straight ahead, we run the risk of appearing to be uppity. So, instead, we might reach over to the right and tinker intently like we’re dialing the radio, or look real quick into the back seat area like maybe the muskmelons rolled off the seat onto the floor squashing the tomatoes. Things like that.
So if we don’t warmly wave the third or fourth time passing by within a five-minute span and instead act like the car suddenly caught on fire, don’t take offense. We are shy and reserved by nature and don’t want to unduly draw attention to ourselves or cause you discomfort (although we still want your financial and health data).
And if we happen to stop by your house when you’re out doing something to it and ask “Whatcha thinkin’ of there Clyde?” don’t be alarmed. We are not all deputy building inspectors. It’s just that we love you and don’t want you to make a stupid mistake. Trying to prevent others from the folly of their decisions is a semi-divine calling for most of us, our only perceived ticket to heaven. So please check with us before you select that horrid color scheme we’ve seen you considering down at the local hardware store. Seriously.
You’ll be tempted to tell us it’s none of our %$%5E& business. But you’ll just be showing your urban chops. Over time, you’ll come to know that what you do with your house and yard is right up there with your financial and health data — something to openly share with your beloved fellow neighbors, a gesture to promote communal bonding and commonness.
None of this is to suggest you won’t have a zone of privacy here. You may keep your religion, politics and radical opinions to yourself — please.