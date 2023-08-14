Early-1950s Tuscola had several wonderful abandoned, dilapidated houses, their unpainted wood siding falling off, broken windows with only a few shards of glass left in the frame, and mulberry trees pushing up through holes in the collapsing roof.
Equally wonderful were the houses’ unkempt yards, a dense tangle of tall native plants such as switch grass, bluestem, Indian grass, and milkweed.
Finally, who can forget the noxious weeds, such as thistle and cocklebur, because they certainly didn’t forget me when I brushed up against them.
I call these abandoned places “wonderful” for many reasons, one of which is that they were great places for us local little rascals to play hide-and-go-seek or war.
The abandoned house was a choice hiding place, unless you screamed when you crashed through a rotten floorboard or when some unknown furry thing shot across the room and scurried up a hole in the wall. Screaming tended to give away your position.
The tall plants, although also a great hiding place, posed risks. There were chiggers biting, bees stinging, grasshoppers hopping — sometimes onto my new T-shirt, then spitting this foul brown juice (I hope it was juice) onto my shirt (will Mom understand?) when I tried to flick it off ... Oh, and snakes slithering ... plus constant itching and poisonous plants.
How wonderful.
Sometimes these risks were overshadowed by a larger danger, say my mother carrying her hickory switch, yelling out my full name, “Michael Gale Carroll,” sounding quite upset. In such cases, the chiggers, grasshoppers and snakes were fine company as I quietly knelt down in their house of weeds, trying to avoid Mommasaurus Rex.
Besides hide-and-go-seek, these weed patches were also wonderful places for us free-range ragamuffins to engage in war. I say weed patches because that’s what these stands of native plants seemed to be, given my dad’s definition of a weed as “anything that grows easily.” And these towering stands of native plants seemed to have sprung up from nowhere and flourished without any human effort.
OK, some weeds were really weedy weeds, like the noxious thistle. Who in the world likes the thistle? Well, the Scots do: It’s the treasured national flower and emblem of Scotland.
Legend has it that “a sleeping party of Scots were saved from ambush by an invading Norse army when one of the enemies trod on the spiky plant. His anguished cry roused the slumbering warriors, who duly vanquished the invaders.”
Amazingly, that’s exactly what happened in 1955 during the Battle for Lamb’s Farm, a coveted, large and glorious wild field of 3-to-
6-foot tall native plants located across the street from my house and behind Brookside restaurant, Tuscola’s teen hamburger hangout.
A group of us ragtag rangers, known as the Carmack army, was trying to repel the highly disciplined Koehnemann Hessians from their invasion of this prized piece of prairie real estate. Then, in the heat of battle, while crawling stealthily through the dense brush, Wm. “Bull” Englehardt, top dog in Koehnemann’s hoard, knelt down on a thistle with his bare knee and shot upright to scream: “SNAKE BITE! ... HELP! ... SNAKE BITE!”
He was mistaken. But this was still considered a “false flag” move, resulting in an armistice. We temporarily encamped at Brookside where, by our code of conduct, the offending army had to buy the aggrieved soldiers thirst-quenching cherry Cokes as reparations.
Before resuming battle, we often visited neighboring yards to plunder fruit trees — cherry, apple, pear, peach — for mid-battle nourishment. Most yards had fruit trees in those days. When the fruit was ripe, friends and neighbors were encouraged to come get all they could take before the animals ate the fruit or it fell to the ground, rotting and clogging up the old push reel mower.
These patches of native plants were also wonderful places for insects and birds to thrive within. Since native habitat uniquely supports pollinators (those bugs, bees, ants, beetles and butterflies, etc) by providing a source of food and shelter, and since pollinators are essential to our food chain, and since I’m a huge fan of the food chain — as long as I’m on top — then this whole native ecosystem seems like a wonderful win-win. Assuming you like food.
Back then, Tuscola was a lush world teeming with native flora and fauna. But it didn’t last once municipal ordinances were invented by Moe D. Weeds. The rundown houses were torn down. The tall weeds and prairie plants mown down. Most fruit trees were cut down. Those pesky pollinators were given until sunset to get out of Dodge.
It was a job well done because today, it’s a rare but happy day for me to see a butterfly or honeybee. And where did all the grasshoppers go?
About all that remains to remind me of this once ancient prairie is the thistle. Especially when I kneel down on one.